The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team has a way of stemming the tide.
The Knights have suffered just one losing streak all season as they climbed back to 6-6 on the season after Thursday's 52-37 victory at the Southland Rebels (3-9).
K-W was in control from start to finish and led 31-19 at halftime in this matchup of Class 1A, Section 1 teams.
Senior Tessa Erlandson led the Knights with 22 points and three 3-pointers. K-W made seven threes and held Southland to one.
K-W improved to 4-2 on the road and 5-3 away from Kenyon. The Knights are 5-3 against section opponents.
Entering the night, K-W was ranked No. 55 out of 147 teams in the 1A state QRF rankings and sitxth out of 19 teams. Southland was No. 106 and No. 13, respectively.
The Knights return home 7:15 p.m. Monday vs. Gopher Conference rival Medford. The Tigers are 2-6 overall and 1-4 in conference entering Saturday's non-conference game vs. Waseca.
