The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team salvaged a 1-1 split of its two games at Hayfield's two-day tournament.
The Knights (3-4) led from start to finish in a 64-32 doubling of the Lyle/Pacelli Athletics (0-7) on Dec. 29.
K-W opened the matchup of two Class 1A, Section 1 squads on a 6-0 run and helped L/P scoreless for the first 3 minutes, 10 seconds.
Both teams got off to slow shooting starts with K-W only leading 15-5 midway through the first half. Senior Tessa Erlandson was first to get hot for the Knights, canning 20 of her game high 23 points in the first half. She made four of her five 3-pointers in the opening stanza.
Erlandson was efficient in scoring and also looked for others. Seven Knights scored in the first half and nine did in the game.
K-W closed the first half in a flurry to lead 40-17 at the break.
The lead quickly pushed past 30 points in the second half.
This was a season-high scoring output for K-W by 11 points.
A shot clock was used throughout the tournament, which featured boys and girls games throughout both days.
K-W suffered one shot clock violation against Lyle/Pacelli.
Grand Meadow beats K-W
For what was the second straight game, K-W held its opponent to its second-lowest scoring output of the season and did not come away with a win to show for it.
On Dec. 28 at Hayfield High School, K-W fell 44-39 to Grand Meadow (6-1) in a matchup of section mates.
K-W quickly fell behind 5-0 before surging in front thanks to an 8-2 run. The Knights led for much of the opening half against the Superlarks, ranked No. 11 in the Dec. 21 Class A rankings by Minnesota Basketball News.
K-W's zone defense was effective as the Knights did not commit a foul through the opening 11-plus minutes and limited the Superlarks from beyond the 3-point arc.
K-W led by as much four at 19-15 before GM closed the half on a 7-0 run.
Erlandson scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the first half to lead the Knights. She hit three 3-pointers.
GM junior Lexy Foster, a 5-foot-11 center, was limited early on against K-W's 2-3 zone defense, but Foster found a rhythm to score 12 first-half points with a 3-pointer mixed in.
Foster was held to just two points in the second half, but that's when sophomore wing Lauren Queensland stepped up. She scored 11 of her 13 points in the final 18 minutes.
The Superlarks' first half run continued in the second with 11 straight points until Erlandson made a layup with 10 minutes, 57 seconds remaining.
K-W trailed by as much as 15 at 41-26 before pulling as close as four at 42-38 with just over two minutes to go.
GM entered the game averaging 59.2 points per game and allowing 27. K-W's averages were 41.0 and 47.4, respectively.
GM scored three points more vs. K-W than its previous season low coming in a 41-21 win against South Winneshiek (Iowa) on Dec. 17.
Only Rushford-Peterson in a 54-43 loss scored more against GM in a game this season.
GM suffered its first loss of the season in its next game 49-46 against 1A-No. 6 Hayfield (8-1).
All tournament games are available for replay on the Hayfield Community Schools YouTube page.
Up next
After playing six of the first seven games away from home, K-W begins a three-game homestand 7:15 p.m. Jan. 5 with more non-conference against section rival, the Kingsland Knights. Kingsland owned a 6-3 record prior to a Jan. 3 matchup vs. Grand Meadow in a rematch of the 1A semifinals.
Kingsland's mutual opponents thus far are Lyle/Pacelli, which it beat 66-31 at home, and Randolph, which it lost to 49-37 at home. K-W won 53-45 at Randolph.
K-W won at Kingsland 42-39 last season. Kingsland went 19-9 last season and graduated six seniors. The Knights are led by first team all-Southeastern Conference senior guard Anika Reiland. She averaged 9.8 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
The Knights return to Gopher Conference play 7:15 p.m. Jan. 6 vs. Blooming Prairie. The Awesome Blossoms are 3-2 overall prior to Jan. 3 vs. St. Charles and Jan. 5 vs. Waseca. They're 2-1 in conference play with an overtime win at Triton, blowout win vs. Medford and nine-point loss at Maple River.
BP graduated first-team all-conference guard Bobbie Bruns, who's now playing at Gustavus Adolphus College. Returning is senior post Haven Carlson, an honorable mention performer from 2021-22.
The two division rivals split last season's series with each winning at home 40-38 for BP and 57-50 for K-W.
A busy stretch for the Knights continues 7:15 p.m. Jan. 9 vs. Triton in a game rescheduled from Jan. 30. The Cobras are 0-8 prior to Jan. 3 at Lake City, Jan. 5 at Hayfield and Jan. 7 at Chatfield and 0-4 in the Gopher.
Mutual opponents thus far are Randolph (65-59) and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. Triton lost 80-42 vs. NRHEG and K-W lost 58-43 at NRHEG.
Triton has been without first team all-conference and Southwest Minnesota State University senior guard Brylee Iverson due to injury.
The Cobras have been led in scoring through their first six games by Reagan Essig (7.0 PPG) and honorable mention all-conference Gabby Molina (6.8).
The Cobras swept last season's series between division rivals 38-30 in Dodge Center and 58-49 in Kenyon.
K-W returns to the road 7:15 p.m. Jan. 10 at the reigning Gopher Conference, West division champion, Hayfield. In 2021-22, the Vikings went 16-0 in conference, 27-0 in the regular season and 32-2 overall en route to a Section 1 championship and fourth place in Class 1A.
This year's squad is 3-0 in conference and led by junior duo Kristen Watson, the 2021-22 Gopher Conference Player of the Year, and fellow first-teamer, Natalie Beaver. They combined for 37 points per game last season.
Another junior, Chelsea Christopherson, was honorable mention all-conference.
Hayfield's lone mutual opponent thus far is Bethlehem Academy, which Hayfield beat 64-24. BA beat K-W 41-34.
Statistics
Kenyon-Wanamingo 64, Lyle/Pacelli 32
K-W
Points: Tessa Erlandson 23; Josi Quam 8; Nevaeh Greseth, Rachel Ryan 7; Ivette Mendoza 5; Josie Flom, Carmen Nerison 4; Amber Lerfald, Allina Mendoza 3.
3-pointers: Erlandson 5; Quam 2.
Lyle-Pacelli
Points: Abigail Christopherson 11; Kendahl Lewis 7; Olivia Heard, Kirsten Koopal 5; Morgan Klankowski 4.
3-pointers: Christopherson, Koopal, Lewis 1.
Grand Meadow 44, K-W 39
K-W
Points: Erlandson 18; Flom 7; Mendoza 4; Greseth, Nerison 3; Quam, Ryan 2.
3-pointers: Erlandson 3; Flom 1.
Grand Meadow
Points: Lexy Foster 14; Lauren Queensland 13; Kendyl Queensland 8; Sydney Cotten, Rebecca Hoffman 4; Rylee Schaufler 1.
3-pointers: L. Queensland 2; Cotten, Foster 1.