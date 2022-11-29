...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Knights are next in action 7:15 p.m. Friday at Gopher Conference and Section 1A rival, Randolph.
The Rockets finished 9-18 overall and were the No. 10 seed in Section 1A. They went 5-11 in conference to finish sixth in the West division last season. The teams' split their two meetings. Randolph won 61-58 in overtime Dec. 3 in Kenyon and K-W won 40-30 Jan. 18 in Randolph.
Randolph opened its season Nov. 29 vs. Cannon Falls.
The Rockets will be led by senior guard Paige Ford. She was a second-team all-conference performer who's committed to play at NCAA Division III North Central University.
Ford's joined in the backcourt by classmate Anna Olsen, a third-team all-conference performer.
K-W stays on the road 7:15 p.m. Dec. 6 against non-conference foe Schaeffer Academy. The Lions went 3-24 last season and were the No. 18 seed in Section 1A.