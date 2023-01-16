The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team won its second game in a row with a 65-34 home win Monday vs. Medford.
The Knights' full court pressure was too much for the Tigers, forcing 17 first-half turnovers and 31 for the game.
Tessa Erlandson caught fire from beyond the arc, hitting six threes en route to a game high 22 points.
It was a low scoring game in the early going with K-W getting out to a 9-5 lead near the midway point of the first half before leading 30-21 at the break.
The Knights lead quickly reached double digits and continued to grow.
This was K-W's second win of 30-plus points this season.
The Knights improved their record to 6-6 overall and 3-4 in the Gopher Conference. The Tigers dropped to 2-8 overall and 1-5 in conference.
These two teams meet again Feb. 10 in Medford.
K-W is next in action 7:15 p.m. Tuesday vs. Randolph (9-3, 3-3 Gopher). The Knights won the first meeting 53-45 Dec. 2 in Randolph.
