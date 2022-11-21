Coming off the program’s most successful season since 2016-17, Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball has its sights set on more.
The Knights, who already weren’t a tall team in 2021-22, will lack even more size this season after graduating a starting post player. The plan is to make up for it with speed, tenacity and shooting.
Guard Julia Dahl and second team all-Faribault Daily News team forward Stella Rechtzigel are a couple of key losses to graduation. They helped guide K-W to a 12-14 overall record and the No. 5 seed out of 19 teams in the Class 1A, Section 1 playoffs, where they advanced to the quarterfinals.
It was the best mark since going 19-10 five years ago.
“We lost some height on our team, but I feel like we’re all getting more comfortable and playing more aggressively,” junior forward Josie Flom said.
A lot of the roster members are transitioning from a successful fall volleyball season. Chemistry is aplenty among all the familiar faces.
It’s just a matter of transitioning to a new sport with new routines and motions.
Flom and senior guard/forward Josi Quam are capable of scoring double digits on a given night.
So is senior guard Tessa Erlandson, who averaged 11.3 points, 2.6 assists, 4 rebounds and 3.3 steals last season to earn all-FDN first team honors. She’s one of the top shooters on the team and in the area. When her and the Knights are clicking from beyond the arc is when they’re most dangerous.
“We have a variety of people who play the game, we just lost some height in the post,” Erlandson said.
K-W began practices on Nov. 14. In advance of the Nov. 29 home and season opener against Lake City, the Knights hosted scrimmages Nov. 19 against former Hiawatha Valley League rivals Cannon Falls, Pine Island and Zumbrota-Mazeppa. These Class 2A teams finished 7-19, 4-23 and 5-21 overall, respectively, in 2021-22.
“The first hour we played each team 10, 15 minutes straight offense then 10, 15 minutes straight defense,” K-W fifth-year head coach Jake Wieme described of the scrimmages. “So, each team could work on something specific. We did each team rotation like that then finished the last hour with a similar rotation but played more up and down offense, defense type thing. We definitely need to be in better shape, but that’s to be expected early in the season. The girls’ shots were a little flat toward the end of the day. They didn’t make some shots I think they’ll make going forward once we get into full basketball mode.”
Wieme assured them shots will eventually fall.
Getting their wind under them will be important. Team leaders said they hope to play a fast brand of basketball.
Utilizing their speed and athleticism to make opposing teams’ post players get out and run can be to their advantage. On defense, a full court trap will be deployed periodically to stress opposing teams’ backcourts.
Playing this way came organically, albeit not by design.
“Last year, I was pretty surprised but I really liked how it worked out,” Wieme said. “A full court defense and pushing it was something that worked for us. We didn’t go into the season looking for that, but it came by naturally and was really nice. I’d like to do that same thing. (Junior guard) Rachel Ryan does such a good job of picking that ball up front hounding their guards.
Tess and Josi Quam do a nice job reading what she does.
K-W was third in the Gopher East in points allowed per game last season at 45.4. Hayfield was first at 40.6.
Hayfield was first in a lot of things.
The Vikings are the team to beat in the conference and Section 1. They finished 15-0 to win the conference and 32-2 overall in a season culminating in fourth place at the state tournament.
“They return the bulk of their team from last year. Hayfield’s definitely got to be one of the favorites,” Wieme said. “Last year, I thought we played very well. We won a couple games that could have gone the other way and lost a couple that could have gone the other way. I know a goal for us is to beat our record from last year, finish above .500. Maple River and NRHEG are a couple that beat us and return some significant starters. Those are a couple games on the calendar that can give us that eye test.”
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva won the Gopher West at 14-3 and finished 20-10 overall. K-W nearly pulled off the upset over West runner up, Maple River (17-8, 12-4), in a 52-45 loss in Kenyon.
The Gopher West will feature just five teams this season. United South Central, a 2-24 overall and 0-16 team in conference last season, is not fielding a varsity squad due to low participation numbers.
That leads to an interesting scheduling quirk for K-W. Its originally scheduled game with USC Dec. 16 in Kenyon was canceled.
That would have broken up a long spell of road games for the Knights. Instead, they are scheduled to play seven straight away from home. The return date to The Castle is Jan. 5 vs. Kingsland.
Wieme took the optimistic approach, seeing it as a way for his team to become “road warriors” early on and then look to close the season strong with a slew of home dates.
After the daunting road stretch, seven of the next 10 games are in Kenyon.
Once the season moves deep into the playoffs, playing home or away isn’t in question. All games beginning with the section quarterfinals are at neutral sites.
Getting to that point was a sign of success for K-W in 2021-22 after a early playoff exits in recent seasons. The Knights want to make it back to Rochester.
A rematch with Lanesboro, the No. 4 seed that dispatched K-W 58-48 in the quarterfinals, would be even sweeter.
“Going to the (Mayo) Civic Center,” Quam said of one of the team’s 2021-22 accomplishments. “We hadn’t been there in a long time.”