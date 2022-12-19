What was originally scheduled to be a two-game week for the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team turned out to be a week off from competition.
On Dec. 15, winter weather postponed a road game at Maple River to Feb. 6.
A Dec. 16 home game vs. United South Central was canceled before the season as USC chose to play exclusively non-conference games in 2022-23.
That means the Knights went 11 days in between their Dec. 9 game at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Dec. 20 game at Bethlehem Academy. Results vs. BA will be in the Dec. 28 edition of the Kenyon Leader.
After the trip to Faribault, the Knights will end a stretch of six straight road games at the Hayfield tournament Dec. 28-29. The tournament’s first day of games pits Grand Meadow against K-W at noon, Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Lyle/Pacelli at 1:45 p.m. and Hayfield vs. Blooming Prairie at 5:15 p.m. Boys games that day are Cannon Falls vs. Lyle/Pacelli at 3:30 and Hayfield vs. Triton at 7.
Day two girls games feature Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Blooming Prairie at 1:45 p.m., K-W vs. Lyle/Pacelli at 3:30 and Hayfield vs. Grand Meadow at 7. Boys games are Cannon Falls vs. Triton at noon and Hayfield vs. Lyle/Pacelli at 5:15 p.m.
Grand Meadow hails from the Southeast Conference and is in Class 1A, Section 1 with K-W. The Superlarks are 4-0 heading into their Dec. 20 matchup at Rushford-Peterson (3-4) and were ranked No. 12 in the Dec. 14 Class 1A rankings by Minnesota Basketball News.
Grand Meadow won at home against Lyle/Pacelli (0-5) 82-8 and 62-29 vs. Southland (1-4) and on the road 51-34 at Spring Grove (2-3), all section foes. Last week, the Superlarks traveled across the border to beat South Winn (Iowa) 41-21 at Luther College.
Grand Meadow features three players who average double-figure scoring: Sophomore Lauren Queensland (15.8), senior Sydney Cotten (13.2) and junior Lexy Foster (11.5).
K-W beat Grand Meadow 45-30 at last year’s Hayfield tournament. Tessa Erlandson led with 15 points and Queensland was held to nine. Queensland’s older sister, Kendyl, had 10 and has since graduated.
The Knights’ second opponent in Hayfield also hails from the Southeast Conference. Lyle/Pacelli is 0-5 prior to a Dec. 22 game at Rushford-Peterson.
Four of five losses for the Athletics have come by 25-plus points with the lone exception a 39-35 loss at Mabel-Canton (1-3). Olivia Heard is the player to watch. She scored 14 points in their last game, a 66-31 loss Dec. 16 at Kingsland.
K-W beat L/P 47-37 in Hayfield last year.