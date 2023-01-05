The Kingsland Knights and Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights are similar not only in name, but with the ability of their girls basketball teams.
K-W has been on the winning end of this matchup in a pair of close games in recent memory. It won 42-39 last season a year and one day to the date in Spring Valley.
Thursday in Kenyon, the host trailed by 10 at halftime and by as much as 14 in the second half before coming back to win 49-44.
K-W (4-4) led by senior Tessa Erlandson's 18 points. She went 6-for-6 from the free throw line, including four in the closing minute to help secure the win.
Kingsland (6-4) scored the first five points of the game until Erlandson tied it up with a 2-pointer and her first of two threes.
Kingsland responded with a 10-2 run and expanded the lead to 27-17 at halftime.
Both teams were in foul trouble in the first half and turnovers led to a disjointed game for both squads. Despite the fouls, K-W had success with full-court traps and a zone defense.
The fouls cleaned up in the second half, but Kingsland junior guard Katelyn Hauser and senior wing Anika Reiland continued their strong games to push their team's lead to 33-19.
Hauser led Kingsland with 16 points and had nine in the first half. Reiland had 14 with seven in each half.
Back-to-back threes by Josie Flom and Erlandson ignited K-W's offense. Flom hit another three soon after and was instrumental in the comeback with 10 of 16 points in the second half.
With K-W trailing 41-34 past the midway point of the half, Rachel Ryan scored all seven of her points in the span of a few minutes. A pair of Ivette Mendoza free throws were mixed in, and all of a sudden K-W tied the game at 43.
A mid-range jump shot by Erlandson gave K-W its first lead with 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
Reiland hit one of two free throws to cut it to 45-44 with just over a minute remaining.
K-W turned it over and Kingsland took a timeout with 41.7 seconds left.
Kingsland missed a pair of shots, including a three. It was on its way to a third look before Erlandson came up with a steal. She was fouled and sunk both one-and-one free throws with 22.1 seconds left.
Hauser made a pair of threes in the game and got a clean look at one with under 10 seconds left but could not get it to go. Erlandson corralled the rebound, was fouled and sunk two more one-and-one free throws.
Hauser was the only Kingsland player to hit from beyond the arc. Both came in the first half.
K-W improved from the foul line in the second half with Erlandson leading the way.
Kingsland entred the game averaging 53.6 points per game, good for a tie for fifth out of 19 teams in Class 1A, Section 1. It allowed 42.6 points game, which ranked third.
K-W is in the same section and improved to 4-2 in section games. It exceeded its offensive average of 44.0 points (11th) and was right on its average of 44.7 allowed (5th).
The Knights (1-2 Gopher) stay at home 7:15 p.m. Friday to resume Gopher Conference play against East division rival Blooming Prairie (3-3, 2-2 Gopher). The two teams do not share any mutual opponents thus far. This is the first of two meetings with the Awesome Blossoms hosting the rematch on Jan. 31.
Statistics
Kenyon-Wanamingo 49, Kingsland 44
K-W
Points: Tessa Erlandson 18; Josie Flom 16; Rachel Ryan 7; Nevaeh Greseth 4; Ivette Mendoza, Josi Quam 2.
3-pointers: Erlandson, Flom 2; Ryan 1.
Kingsland
Points: Katelyn Hauser 16; Anika Reiland 14; Rylee Guy 6; Brooke Lecy 4; Morgan Phillips, Cassidy Redman 2.
3-pointers: Hauser 2.