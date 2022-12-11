The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team had its two-game win streak snapped Friday.
The host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers (2-0, 1-0) won the Gopher Conference matchup 58-43 over the Knights (2-2, 1-1).
It was a similar score to what Class 2A NRHEG posted in its season-opening 57-41 win against 3A Simley.
The Panthers are the defending Gopher Conference, East division champion.
Senior Tessa Erlandson led K-W in points (15), made 3-pointers (4) and co-led in steals (2) and assists (2).
The Knights have held every opponent to 58 or fewer points this season.
Another conference road game is next 7:15 p.m. Thursday against Maple River (2-2, 2-0).
The Eagles opened the season with conference wins at home 47-42 vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and 49-40 vs. Blooming Prairie.
In their home tournament, they fell 69-54 to St. Clair and 67-28 to a Glencoe-Silver Lake team ranked No. 15 in the latest Minnesota Basketball News Class 2A rankings.
Maple River finished 17-8 overall and 12-4 in conference en route to finishing second in the Gopher East last season. The Eagles are led by a pair of talented juniors Claire McGregor, who was first team all-conference, and second-teamer Lexi Thomas. Based on two games logged on Minnesota Basketball Hub, they are averaging 15.5 and 14 points, respectively.
Maple River beat K-W 52-45 last season in Kenyon with Thomas and McGregor scoring 24 and 11 and pulling down 12 and 13 rebounds. McGregor also had 10 assists for a triple-double.
K-W was originally scheduled to play Friday at home vs. United South Central. Due to low program numbers and limited success in recent seasons, the Rebels are eschewing Gopher Conference competition to play exclusively non-conference opponents in 2022-23.
With Friday's game canceled, K-W is off after Maple River until traveling to Faribault 7:15 p.m. Dec. 20 to take on Bethlehem Academy.