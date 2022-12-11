Tessa Erlandson

Tessa Erlandson, seen Dec. 1 vs. Lake City, led Kenyon-Wanamingo in points and made 3-pointers in a Dec. 9 game at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team had its two-game win streak snapped Friday.

Tags

Load comments