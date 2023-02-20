The postseason is here for the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team.
The Knights (11-12) drew the No. 7 seed out of 19 teams for the Class 1A, Section 1 playoffs. They will host No. 10 Bethlehem Academy (9-13) in their opening game.
The playoffs begin 7 p.m. Feb. 21 with the preliminary round. No. 19 United South Central (3-12) travels to No. 14 Mabel-Canton (7-19), No. 18 Wabasha-Kellogg (1-25) is at No. 15 Schaeffer Academy (6-20) and No. 17 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (3-23) is at No. 16 LeRoy-Ostrander (6-20).
The next round is 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
On one side of the bracket, the No. 16/17 winner will travel to No. 1 Hayfield (24-3), No. 9 Houston (14-12) is at No. 8 Fillmore Central (11-15). No. 13 Southland (7-20) is at No. 4 Lanesboro (20-6), No. 12 Spring Grove (12-14) is at No. 5 Kingsland (20-6).
On the opposite side, the No. 15/18 winner is at No. 2 Grand Meadow (24-2), No. 10 BA is at No. 7 K-W, No. 14/19 is at No. 3 Randolph (17-9), and No. 11 Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons (11-13) is at No. 6 Rushford-Peterson (16-10).
The quarterfinals are 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The K-W/BA winner will take on the Grand Meadow vs. No. 15/18 winner at 6 p.m.
All remaining rounds are at Mayo Civic Center.
The semifinals are 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. March 4 with K-W playing at 1:30 if it advances.
The championship is 6 p.m. March 9 with the winner advancing to the Minnesota State High School League Class 1A state tournament.
Previewing Bethlehem Academy
The Knights split their season series with the BA Cardinals with both teams winning on home court. On Dec. 20, BA prevailed 41-34 and held K-W to its third lowest offensive output of the season.
The Cards led throughout and were led by 11 points by Kate Trump and Anna Cohen. The Knights were paced by Nevaeh Greseth and Ivette Mendoza with eight.
An undersized K-W team will look to slow down Trump inside, who was a key part of BA's section championship volleyball team along with Cohen.
The Knights got revenge on their Gopher Conference, East division rival with a 51-42 win on Jan. 24.
K-W got down 6-0 and 12-2 early in the game before leading 24-22 at halftime and taking control in the second half.
After being held to six points in the first meeting, K-W's leading scorer Tessa Erlandson more than double her output the second time with a co-game high 13 points with Cohen. Josie Flom added 12 for K-W and Trump 11 for BA.
BA finished 3-12 in Gopher Conference play to finish sixth out of six in a competitive East division. Triton was fifth at 6-9. K-W and Randolph, a team K-W split with, tied for third at 7-8 with Randolph, Blooming Prairie was second at Hayfield won the East at 14-1 ahead of Blooming Prairie at 9-6 and Hayfield at 14-1.
BA's best win of 2022-23 was 58-46 Jan. 31 vs. Randolph. The Cardinals have lost four of five since to close the regular season.
Section outlook
Defending champion Hayfield is the favorite to repeat after placing fourth at state in 2022. The Vikings are ranked No. 5 in The Feb. 15 Class 1A top 20 ranking produced by Minnesota Basketball News. Two of their losses are to teams ranked No. 1 and No. 3 with the other coming to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
No. 2 seed Grand Meadow is the only other top-20 team at No. 9. Hayfield beat Grand Meadow 49-46 Dec. 29 at Hayfield's holiday tournament.
Hayfield beat Grand Meadow 65-41 in last year's section championship.
Below are the Section 1A teams listed in order of seed accompanied by overall record, section record, QRF Class 1A ranking with QRF value in parentheses, points scored/allowed per game and win/loss streak entering the playoffs. Data is via Minnesota-Scores.net.
1. Hayfield 24-3, 13-0, QRF 3 (120.7), 59.3/43.1 ppg, W8
2. Grand Meadow 24-2, 21-2, QRF 9 (100.3), 53.6/32.8 ppg, W18
3. Randolph 17-9, 6-5, QRF 31 (81.7), 54.2/45.7 ppg, L1
4. Lanesboro 20-6, 17-5, QRF 27 (83.5), 55.4/46.1 ppg, W3
5. Kingsland 20-6, 18-6, QRF 35 (81.1), 54.7/40.6 ppg, W1
6. Rushford-Peterson 16-10, 9-3, QRF 34 (81.4), 55.5/44.9 ppg, W1
7. Kenyon-Wanamingo 11-12, 6-5, QRF 44 (70.3), 46.2/46.1 ppg, L2
8. Fillmore Central 11-15, 9-5, QRF 53 (65.6), 52.9/49.6 ppg, L2
9. Houston 14-12, 13-8, QRF 55 (65.1), 56.3/48.9 ppg, W3
10. Bethlehem Academy 9-13, 4-5, QRF 75 (57.9), 46.0/50.4 ppg, L3
11. Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons 11-13, 7-2, QRF 90 (51.8), 51.5/55.8 ppg, L1
12. Spring Grove 12-14, 10-11, QRF 83 (55.0), 46.6/48.2 ppg, L1
13. Southland 7-20, 7-18, QRF 104 (42.5), 44.1/55.8, W2
14. Mabel-Canton 7-19, 6-16, QRF 107 (40.6), 38.3/53.3 ppg, L3
15. Schaeffer Academy 6-20, 5-18, QRF 109 (38.8), 43.8/53.2 ppg, L8
16. LeRoy-Ostrander 6-20, 5-19, QRF 113 (36.8), 40.8/60.7 ppg, L1
17. Lyle/Austin Pacelli 3-23, 3-21, QRF 125 (33.6), 34.7/58.9 ppg, L2
18. Wabasha-Kellogg 1-25, 1-8, QRF 123 (34.3), 32.4/61.2 ppg, W1
19. United South Central 3-12, 0-3, QRF 145 (20.7), 41.7/57.9 ppg, L5