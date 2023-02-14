The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team came up just shy in its last non-conference game of the regular season.
The Knights (11-11) fell 59-52 Monday at the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars (11-14).
K-W played Z-M straight up after going down 7-0. A Josie Flom 3-pointer got the Knights on the board with just under five minutes elapsed in the first half.
The Cougars led by as much as eight in the half at 16-8 before a 13-1 run capped by another Flom three gave K-W its largest lead of the night at 21-17.
Flom hit all three of her threes in the first half and co-led the team with 13 points.
Z-M fought back to tie the game at 21 at halftime. It scored the first four points of the second half.
An Ivette Mendoza basket tied it up for K-W at 28, but Z-M scored five of the next seven points and led the rest of the game.
Mendoza joined Flom with 13 points.
Z-M's biggest lead was 11.
Poor free throw shooting from the Cougars allowed the Knights to hang around, but they couldn't draw closer than six in the closing minutes.
Up next
K-W (7-8 Gopher East) closes the regular season 7:15 p.m. Friday at Triton (8-15, 5-10 Gopher East) in the second of two divisional matchups. K-W won the first meeting 64-42 Jan. 9 in Kenyon. That was the first game back from injury for the Cobras' star senior forward Brylee Iverson.
Since her return, Triton has gone 8-4 after starting the season 0-11.
K-W will have rest on its side as Triton has a game the day prior vs. Lewiston-Altura (5-19).
The Class 1A, Section 1 playoffs begin Feb. 21 with K-W likely earning a preliminary round bye to play its first postseason game on Feb. 23.