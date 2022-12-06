Josie Flom

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Josie Flom throws a pass as Lake City head coach Drew Olinger looks on in a Dec. 1 game. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team responded from Thursday's season-opening loss to Lake City with a 53-45 the next day at fellow Gopher Conference, East Division squad Randolph (1-1).

