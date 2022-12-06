The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team responded from Thursday's season-opening loss to Lake City with a 53-45 the next day at fellow Gopher Conference, East Division squad Randolph (1-1).
It was the Rockets' season opener. They beat United Chrsitian (0-2) 71-53 on Dec. 5.
K-W's game Tuesday at Schaeffer Academy (1-1) occurred after the Dec. 7 edition of the Kenyon Leader went to print.
Next on the docket for the Knights is 7:15 p.m. Friday is a conference cross-divisional matchup at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (1-0, 0-0). The Panthers looked good in their Nov. 25 opener, downing Class 3A Simley (0-3) 57-41.
Senior point guard Sidney Schultz led NRHEG with 27 points. She was second team all-conference last season. Senior guard Erin Jacobson was next with eight points and was third team all-conference.
The Panthers graduated first-team performer, guard Sophie Stork, who's now playing at Hamline University.
NRHEG, the reigning Gopher Conference, East division champion, won last season's matchup 74-46 in Kenyon.
Through Dec. 5, Blooming Prairie, Hayfield and K-W are 1-0 in the Gopher East ahead of Bethlehem Academy, Randolph and Triton at 0-1. In the West, Maple River is 1-0, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown is 0-1, and Medford, NRHEG, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and United South Central are 0-0.