On the bright side for the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team, the Knights held Lake City without a 2-point basket for 13 minutes, 33 seconds during the first half.
The down side was the Tigers knocked down nine 3-pointers in that span, setting the tone in their 58-25 win in Thursday's season opener Kenyon.
Lake City jumped out to a 12-0 lead before Josie Quam got K-W on the board with a 3-pointer at the 13:38 mark of the first half. The Tigers led 36-12 at halftime.
Lake City senior forward Jacey Majerus led all scorers with 16 points. She hit one 3-pointer and was one of nine Tigers to at least one of the team's 13 makes from beyond the arc.
Junior forward Ivette Mendoza provided a post presence for the Knights. She led the team with 10 points, including eight in the second half.
Lake City is coming off a 20-9 season and an appearance in the Class 2A, Section 1 championship.
K-W and Lake City's original Nov. 29 date was also postponed to Thursday.
Bouncing back
The Knights got off the mat from the season opener and won 53-45 the next day at fellow Gopher Conference, East Division squad Randolph (1-1).
It was the Rockets' season opener. They beat United Chrsitian (0-2) 71-53 on Dec. 5.
K-W's game Tuesday at Schaeffer Academy (1-1) occurred after the Dec. 7 edition of the Kenyon Leader went to print.
Next on the docket, the Knights were scheduled to play at Schaeffer Academy Tuesday night, followed by a conference cross-divisional matchup at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (1-0, 0-0) 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Panthers looked good in their Nov. 25 opener, downing Class 3A Simley (0-3) 57-41.
Senior point guard Sidney Schultz led NRHEG with 27 points. She was second team all-conference last season. Senior guard Erin Jacobson was next with eight points and was third team all-conference.
The Panthers lost first-team performer, guard Sophie Stork, from last year; she's now playing at Hamline University.
NRHEG, the reigning Gopher Conference, East Division champion, won last season's matchup 74-46 in Kenyon.
Through Dec. 5, Blooming Prairie, Hayfield and K-W are 1-0 in the Gopher East ahead of Bethlehem Academy, Randolph and Triton at 0-1. In the West, Maple River is 1-0, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown is 0-1 and Medford, NRHEG, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and United South Central are 0-0.