The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track and field team is dedicating its home meet in honor of one of its beloved past athletes.
The Rachel Nesseth Invitational is scheduled for April 11, 2023.
The meet is in honor of its namesake, who was killed in a car accident in August 2022.
Nesseth was the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School female Triple A Award recipient for the 2021-22 school year for displaying excellence in academics, arts and athletics.
She was a six-year track and field athlete and a senior captain. Nesseth tied the school pole vault record of 7 feet, 6 inches and ran hurdles and sprints.
Nesseth was part of a school record 400-meter relay team that set the school record of 51.05 seconds.
Field events begin at 4:30 p.m. and running events at 5 p.m.
Participating schools joining K-W/G are Cannon Falls, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Rochester Area Christian Education (RACE), Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Results can be found at WayzataResults.com.
This will be K-W/G's first outdoor meet after opening the season indoors March 25 at Minnesota State University, Mankato. It's the outdoor debut for all teams in attendance.
K-W/G's outdoor meets scheduled for March 30 at Rushford-Peterson, April 4 at Hayfield and April 6 at Triton were canceled due to weather and poor surface conditions.
