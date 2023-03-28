The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track and field team is underway with its 2023 season. It got its first competitive reps on March 25 at a Gopher Conference, East division meet at Myers Field House on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The co-op is in its second year of existence.
Numbers within the program could be higher, but head coach Jeff Wibben is pleased with the upperclassmen under his tutelage.
"We lost seven seniors last year, but we have a good group of juniors that moved up to seniors," Wibben said. "Freshmen become sophomores. We’re a little low on true freshmen."
He noted most juniors and seniors on the team have been in the program for several years. They act as de facto coaches leading their event groups and showing newcomers the ropes to aid Wibben and assistant coaches Rachel Cline and Tracy Erlandson.
"I’m hoping to bring a little more leadership to the guys’ side of the team," said junior Logan Carroll, who specializes in hurdles. "We’re a little short on numbers, so that’s what we need and what I hope to bring."
K-W/G's numbers aren't quite to the level of some of the neighboring Hiawatha Valley League schools.
"Teams like Zumbrota[-Mazeppa], Stewartville, Byron, Pine Island they can specialize in one or two events," Wibben said. "Our kids have to do a lot of events. Our kids have to be a more general type athlete."
While K-W/G athletes may be pressed into duty to do more, it allows them to try out different events and keep busy on meet days instead of lingering until their event is called.
Senior Hayley Lentsch is back on the squad after finishing in third place at the Class 1A state meet in triple jump as a junior. She'll feature in sprints and long jump, as well.
"Getting stronger, better in everything," Lentsch said of the goals of preseason practices and conditioning.
Carroll echoed that statement.
"We’re just kind of trying to get everyone in shape from the offseason. Not everyone gets done with a winter sport, so just trying to get back to the level we end the season at."
Junior Jay Smith aims to lend expertise to his fellow throwers.
"I hope to help the shot and disc team progress and get better, throw farther and maybe try some new events this year," Smith said.
Senior Tessa Erlandson joins Lentsch as an asset to the team with her speed and leaping ability. The college-bound volleyball player knows how to spring off the surface.
"Just continue to work hard and get better at my jumping since I haven’t done it in a while," Erlandson said.
Goodhue athletes carpool in vans to K-W High School for practice where there is a track, unlike at Goodhue.
There are ways Goodhue athletes can hone their craft at their home school, but replicating meet conditions is easier at K-W.
"They’re great kids," Wibben said of the Wildcats on the team. "They helped out last year, they’re going to help out this year, too."
Weather and surface conditions stemming from a snowy winter have athletes and coaches dubious about the status of their first outdoor meet scheduled for March 30 at Rushford-Peterson.
There are 12 regular season varsity meets, all co-ed, on the team's schedule. That includes a home meet April 11 in Kenyon. Wibben goes into each season knowing it's unlikely all meets will be completed due to weather. He maxes out the number of events he can schedule with the foresight that rescheduling a meet is a logistical challenge. Some may inevitably fall by the wayside.
If all or most meets get in, Wibben can divide his roster on multi-meet weeks to keep athletes fresh and avoid overuse.