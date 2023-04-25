The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue girls track and field team posted a top-half finish in the third of as many meets this season.
With 112 points, they took third place out of six teams at an April 24 meet at Cannon Falls High School. and fell just shy of Zumbrota-Mazeppa in second place. Pine Island was the runaway winner at 246.
Host Cannon Falls was next with 53 points followed by Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf with 10 and Metro Deaf School with two.
The K-W/G boys posted their highest relative finish of the season, placing fourth of six. They earned 18 points, finishing ahead of MSAD at four and MDS at three.
Pine Island completed the co-ed sweep with its boys recording 272 points. Z-M was next with 177, followed by Cannon Falls with 70.
PI and Z-M are both in K-W/G's subsection and section.
K-W/G junior Hayley Lentsch earned a meet-best 40 points among all athletes. She earned 10 apiece for wins in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter run and long jump.
In the 100, Lentsch's time beat Pine Island sophomore Reighley Sorum in second at 13.43, followed by PI senior Taylor Koenen (13.65) and K-W/G senior Vanessa Schmidt (13.96).
Point allocations for the meet in individual events gave 10 points to first place, eight to second, six to third, four to fourth, two to fifth and one to sixth with teams eligible to have two point-earners per event.
Relay events went 10-8-6-4-2 with teams allowed one point-earning team per event.
In the 200, Lentsch's time of 27.81 was easily good enough for first ahead of Z-M senior Kirsten Bettermann at 29.23.
Lentsch posted a season-best 1:02.06 in the 400 to cross the line first ahead of PI junior Reese Koenen at 1:04.33.
In the long jump, her distance of 16 feet, 10.75 inches bested Reese Koenen at 15-0.75. Schmidt was third at 14-11.5.
Also topping the podium on the girls side was K-W/G eighth-grader Mari O'Connor in the 1,600. Her time of 6:12.17 edged PI sophomore Audrie Simpson at 6:13.49.
K-W/G sophomore Lily Peterson took fourth with a season best 6:35.72.
More point earners for the K-W/G girls include Schmidt taking second in high jump at 4-8, earning a tiebreaker over Z-M junior Ava Knott in third. Z-M junior Maddie Seymour won with a season-best 5-0.
K-W/G senior Grace Nystuen placed fifth in shot put at 24-01.
Sophomore Carmen Nerison was fifth in triple jump at 28-08.5. She also earned a point for taking seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 59.1. PI sophomore Elena Hartung won at 50.41.
The 3,200 relay team of Nystuen, junior Anna Syverson, Peterson and sophomore Kaelynn Ryan took second place out of three with a season-best time of 12:06.83, besting the previous best of 12:21.74.
Ryan also took fourth in the 800 with a season-best 2:47.95, down from 2:48.83. O'Connor took fifth at 2:50.31. Z-M senior Katrina Sortland won by over 20 seconds at 2:20.69.
Pine Island's 'A' team took first at 11:03.51 and the 'B' team was third at 14:00.81.
The 400 'A' relay team of sophomore Avy Agenten, Ryan, Schmidt and senior Tessa Erlandson took second out of eight with a season-best time of 55.05, down from 58.22. PI 'A' took first at 54.12, followed by Z-M 'A' at 56.05.
The 800 relay team of freshman Elsie Braaten, eighth-grader Lila Huschle, freshman Karlee Bolton and junior Lilly Neseth earned fourth place with a time of 2:13.94. Pine Island 'A' won at 1:52.17.
The K-W/G boys were paced by junior Logan Carroll. His personal best time of 46.48 seconds earned him fourth in the 300 hurdles. PI junior CJ Tree also set a personal best to win easily at 42.72. K-W/G sophomore Masyn Hanson earned a point for seventh at 49.44.
Carroll also earned a couple points for a fifth-place finish in the 200 at 25.06. Z-M senior RJ Sylak won at 23.32.
Freshman Ryan LaCanne picked up a couple points for sixth place in the 1,600 at 6:16.42. Sophomore Jamie Hoffman earned one for seventh at 6:21.61.
The 'A' 800 relay team of freshman Noel Hernandez, Hanson, eighth-grader Colten Lohman and Carroll took fifth to earn four points with a time of 1:45.98. Z-M was first at 1:37.17, just ahead of PI 'A' at 1:37.62.
The 400 relay team of freshman Andre Cortez, senior Gage Thompson, sophomore Devon Kreisler and freshman Myles Thompson also took fifth four four points with a time of 55.71. Cannon Falls 'A' won at 47.08.
It was a cool, blustery day with temperatures approaching the 30s by the end of the meet.
K-W/G's April 20 meet at Hayfield was postponed.
Next on the schedule is an April 27 meet at Grand Meadow High School hosted by the team of Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland.
Field events begin at 4:15 p.m. and running events at 4:45.
Also listed to attend are Blooming Prairie, Dover-Eyota, Hayfield, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Rochester Area Christian Education and Triton. All teams are in Class 1A, Section 1.
The K-W/G high school track and field program will help run K-W/G's junior high school meet 4:30 p.m. May 1 at K-W High School.