The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track and field team received nearly ideal weather conditions for its final regular season tuneup.
The K-W/G boys and girls teams nabbed ___ event wins at Triton's invitational meet May 19 in Dodge Center.
Junior Hayley Lentsch was fastest across the line out of 28 total runners in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.22 seconds. Rochester Lourdes senior Grace Buntrock was second at 13.5 followed closely by Hayfield sophomore Breanna Subbert.
K-W senior Vanessa Schmidt was the next of five runners to finish under 14 seconds, clocking a 13.98 ahead of St. Peter senior Grace Dlouhy.
It was a multi-title day for Lentsch, who was also tops out of 23 in the 200-meter dash with a personal record time of 26.97. Lourdes sophomore Anna Shedivy was next at 27.24, followed by Dlouhy (28.47) and K-W/G sophomore Avy Agenten with a personal record of 29.01.
All personal or season records noted are per Athletic.net.
Lentsch swept the sprint events by claiming first out of 19 in the 400. Her time of 1:00.72 bested St. Peter freshman Keira Frierich (1:01.3) and Triton senior Mackenzie Goers (1:01.82), the only three to clear 1:05.
Lentsch went 4-for-4 in her events, soaring her way to a long jump title with a distance of 16 feet, 7.5 inches. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton sophomore Lilly Strauss was next at 15-9.25. Schmidt was the only other to beat 15 feet, taking third at 15-3.25.
Schmidt topped 18 others in the triple jump with a distance of 34-0.5, besting Lourdes senior Lindsey Rossow in second at 32-11.25.
More top-five finishes for the K-W/G girls include eighth-grader Mari O'Connor taking fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a personal record of 5:51.45. Lourdes sophomore Anna Peikert won at 5:29.34, more than 20 seconds faster than second place.
Sophomore Kaelynn Ryan taking fifth in the 800 with a season record 2:38.27. St. Peter eighth-grader Ella Dirks won by nearly nine seconds at 2:25.89.
The K-W/G relay team of Agenten, senior Tessa Erlandson, Ryan and Schmidt placed second in the 400 relay with a time of 53.63. Lourdes won at 50.58 and JWP was third at 54.01.
K-W/G's 3,200 relay team of Ryan, senior Grace Nystuen, sophomore Lily Peterson and O'Connor took third at 11:08.25. St. Peter won at 10:00.78, followed by Lourdes at 10:53.74. Lyle/Pacelli was fourth at 11:22.92.
Moving to the boys side, K-W/G senior Gage Thompson earned third place in the 110 hurdles with a personal record of 19.03. St. Peter junior Corbin Herron won at 15.57, well ahead of JWP junior Kaden Baker at 18.97. K-W/G sophomore Masyn Hanson was fourth at 19.25.
Hanson's top finish was third in the 300 hurdles at 46.85. Herron won at 42.43 followed by Pine Island senior Evan Ferber at 45.04 and Baker in fourth at 48.28.
Thompson took fifth in the 100 at 12.34, finishing a tenth of a second ahead of freshman teammate Noel Hernandez. St. Peter senior Brooks Reicks won at 11.30.
The 800 relay team took third at 1:45.06, slotting behind St. Peter at 1:31.14 and JWP at 1:37.25, and ahead of Triton in fourth at 1:45.45.
St. Peter swept the two team competitions.
The Saints' girls won with 192.5 points. Rochester Lourdes took second with 105.5, followed by K-W/G (94), JWP (79), Triton (74), Hayfield (56), Pine Island (55.5), Lyle/Pacelli (25) and Byron (8.5).
The Saints' boys had a bit of a tigher sweat for first, claiming 196 points ahead of JWP at 153.5. Lourdes was next (79), followed by Lyle/Pacelli (63), Pine Island (55.5), Triton (48.5), Byron (43.5), K-W/G (39) and Hayfield (7).
K-W/G next competes at the Class 1A, Section 1, Subsection 3 meet 4 p.m. May 24 at Pine Island Track and Field/Soccer complex at Pine Island Elementary School.
Teams in the subsection include K-W/G, Lake City, Medford, Pine Island, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The section meet is May 30 and June 1 at Paul Giel Field in Winona.