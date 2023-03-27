The spring sports season now rapidly approaches with most action slated to begin next week. However, the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue co-op track and field team was the first among area teams to knock out their first meet of the season with Saturday’s Gopher Conference Indoor meet held in Mankato.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue girls team finished second place behind 79 team points and only trailed Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (126), while the boys team finished sixth with 14 points.
Things started off strong for the girls, who opened the meet with a first place finish in the 4x800-meter relay behind a time of 12 minutes, 48.22 seconds. Medford followed nearly a minute and a half behind to finish second at 14:15.19.
Vanessa Schmidt and Avy Agenten both finished with a time of 8.27 seconds in the girls 55m dash for third and fourth place. The pair then teamed up with Carmen Nerison and Kaelynn Ryan for a second place finish at 2:03.03 in the 4x200 relay.
Hayley Lentsch took first place in the 400m dash with a time of 1:04.79 and took third in the 200m dash with a time of 29.79 seconds. Mari O’Connor followed with a first place finish in the 800m run at 3:02.08 with Taylor Thomforde and Anna Syverson following in fourth and fifth place. O’Connor also led with a fifth place finish in the girls 1,600m run.
Lentsch’s second-place finish in the long jump at five feet, six inches led the girls team in field events. Evelyn Scheffler cleared six feet alongside Medford’s Lydia Heiderscheidt for third in the pole vault, Schmidt cleared four feet, two inches in the high jump for fifth place and Grace Nystuen reached 26 feet, 0.25 inches for ninth place in shot put.
Noel Hernandez got the boys team started with a seventh place finish at 7.51 seconds in the 55m dash before running in the 4x200 relay with Andre Cortez, Masyn Hanson and Myles Thompson for a third place finish at 1:52.62.
Logan Carroll led the boys in the 200m dash with his fourth place finish at 26.56 seconds. Cortez, Seth Aldorffer and Ben Dierks followed in 10th, 14th and 15th place. Hanson led the boys in the 400m with an 11th place finish and was followed by Asher Moore and Ryan LaCanne in 12th and 14th place. Aldorffer, Carroll, Cortez and Ben Short combined for a fourth-place time of 4:28.55 in the 4x400 relay.
Cortez finished seventh in the triple jump at 28-04.50, Thompson and Hanson tied for ninth place in the long jump at 14-07.00 while Aldorffer followed in 11th place and Short led in the shot put at 28 feet for 15th place.
Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track and field is set to compete again on Thursday when it travels to Rushford-Peterson. Other teams across various spring sports will have to wait for next week to begin their regular seasons.