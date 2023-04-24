...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Scott, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and
Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and
Stearns Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and
Pierce Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are
gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions remain
favorable through most of this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 715 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 683.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 715 PM CDT Monday was 683.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
683.1 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Scott, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and
Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and
Stearns Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and
Pierce Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are
gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions remain
favorable through most of this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 730 PM CDT Monday was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 06/27/2014.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...
Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.
Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee, Vernon
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.
.Moderate to major flooding continues along the Mississippi River
through this week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and
recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the
next several days, with the next chance for widespread rainfall
expected by Friday into the coming weekend.
The crests north of Winona will likely occur somewhere between April
25 and April 27, from Trempealeau Dam and Genoa Dam between April 26
and 28, and for the remainder of the area between April 28 and May 1.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, The entrance to Hok-Si-La Park is flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 PM CDT Monday was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.2 feet on 04/18/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Scott, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and
Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and
Stearns Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and
Pierce Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are
gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions remain
favorable through most of this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing
and Hastings begins flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 PM CDT Monday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 04/18/1952.
&&
As Tom Petty once said, "The waiting is the hardest part."
The calendar has nearly turned to May before the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue golf teams teed it up competitively.
Their first three scheduled meets were postponed due to inclement weather or unplayable course conditions.
It took until an April 25 meet hosted by Triton at Dodge Country Club in Dodge Center until K-W/G got underway. It concluded after the April 26 edition of the Kenyon Leader went to print publication.
Competition will come fast and often before postseason play begins next month.
At noon on April 27, K-W/G heads west to Waseca Lakeside Club. Blooming Prairie, Hayfield, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Maple River, Triton and United South Central are also listed to attend.
The USC boys are coming off a sixth-place finish last year at the Class 1A state tournament last year. The Rebels are led by junior Kadyn Neubauer, who tied for 16th place at the individual state tournament.
USC took second at that meet as a team with a score of 184 led by 40 for Neubauer. Hayfield won at 178 and Maple River was third at 220. NRHEG did not have enough qualifying scores.
Hayfield also won in New Richland on the girls side with a 218. NRHEG was next at 232, followed by Maple River at 266 and USC at 313.
JWP junior Logan Thell finished 19th at 1A boys state last year. Hayfield senior Sam Tucker is back after taking 20th in 1A.
On the girls side, Hayfield returns all three of its 2022 1A state entrants. Senior Avery Towey and junior Kristen Watson tied for 58th place and freshman Carly Bronson took 71st.
K-W continues 10 a.m. May 1 at Zumbrota Golf Club. Pine Isand/Zumbrota-Mazeppa is the host school with Blooming Prairie, Chatfield, Triton and La Crescent-Hokah also in attendance.
The LC-H boys feature sophomore Ryan Nutter, who took T-13th at 2A state.