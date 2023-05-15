The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue golf teams hosted their long-awaited home opener.
After dates in April were postponed, K-W/G fended off some light rain to get in its nine-hole, four-team meet May 12 at Kenyon Country Club.
Top performer from K-W/G was eighth-grader Ayden Horsman. The eighth-grader finished in second place out of 17 boys with a 6-over-par 40.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton junior Steven Dimmel won with a 37.
Horsman made five pars, including on the fourth-toughest handicap hole, the 309-yard par-4 seventh.
JWP juniors Alex James and Carter Miller tied for third at 41. They helped the Bulldogs take the team competition with a 163, besting Maple River at 194 and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 259. K-W/G did not have the four requisite individual scores to qualify for team competition.
K-W/G eighth-grader Padraig Vizina also grabbed a top-10 finish, tying for ninth with a 53. He made par on two of three par-3s, including the sixth-toughest handicap hole, the 165-yaed third.
K-W/G sophomore Lydia Flotterud carded a 19-over-par 53 in wet conditions to tie for third place out of 13 girls.
Maple River senior Mackenzie Walters earned medalist honors with a 51 on a tightly-contested leaderboard. JWP sophomore Hope Dimmel was second at 52 and Flotterud tied with NRHEG freshman Meela Budach.
NRHEG senior Grace Wilkenson was fifth with a 55.
NRHEG won the girls team competition with a 223, besting K-W at 234 and Maple River at 245. JWP did not have the requisite four individual scores.
K-W/G has one more nine-hole home date 4:30 p.m. May 23 in the regular season finale.
First, K-W/G hits the road at 4:30 p.m. May 16 for nine holes at Riverside Town and Country Club in Blue Earth. Maple River is the host with Hayfield and Triton scheduled to attend.
The Gopher Conference Championships are 10 a.m. May 18. The 18-hole competition is at Waseca Lakeside Club.