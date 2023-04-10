Neither weather nor course conditions were suitable for the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue golf teams to open their season as scheduled April 6 in Hayfield.
Instead, the co-op golf team will start out on home turf. K-W/G will welcome Gopher Conference rivals Blooming Prairie, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Triton.
It's a co-ed meet at 4:30 p.m. April 14 at Kenyon Country Club.
The course, which was built in 1926, measures 2,498 yards from the front tees and 2,656 yards from the back tees and plays to par 34.
This tournament will also be the first for Blooming Prairie, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Triton.
The J-W-P boys are led by junior Logan Thell, who finished in 19th place at the 2022 Class 1A individual state tournament. His sister, Kirsten, ended her career last year with a tied-30th finish at state.
Blooming Prairie is the reigning boys golf conference champion, but the Awesome Blossoms will look a lot different this year. Fifth year coach Andrew Hardecopf is in his fifth year as the boys/girls head coach and has a young roster. The boys and girls combine to have seven freshmen, five sophomores and one junior on the roster.
K-W/G's boys and girls will be at home one more time. The girls have a four-team meet 4:30 p.m. May 11 and the boys a four-team meet 4:30 p.m. May 12.