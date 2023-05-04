The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue golf teams took to The Oaks Golf Club in Hayfield for the second time in three days.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties. .River levels continue to slowly diminish and likely will continue to do so over the coming days despite scattered rainfall entering the forecast through the weekend. Rainfall amounts are not expected to be enough to impact the receding rivers, coupled with sporadic coverage of showers as a whole. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 15.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Thursday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.1 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 06/02/2012. &&
The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue golf teams took to The Oaks Golf Club in Hayfield for the second time in three days.
K-W/G sophomore Lydia Flotterud notched another top-half finish on the leaderboard. She tied for fourth place out of 14 golfers with a 13-over-par, nine-hole score of 49.
Flotterud got the best of host Hayfield's talented trio of golfers on May 2, but they topped the leaderboard on May 4.
Junior Kristen Watson won with a 44, followed by 46 for senior Avery Towey and 47 for freshman Carly Bronson.
Flotterud tied with New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva freshman Meela Budach. They finished one shot clear of Hayfield junior Chelsea Christopherson.
The Vikings cruised to the team victory with a 187. NRHEG was second at 217 and Blooming Prairie third at 225. K-W/G did not have four scores to qualify.
On the boys side, K-W/G placed both its golfers in the top 10. They were the only middle-schoolers to do so.
Ayden Horsman carded a 43 to tie for sixth place. He made no worse than bogey on any hole and made par on both par-3s measuring 148 and 175 yards.
Padraig Vizing tied for ninth with a 49. He closed strong with three bogeys and a par. The par came on the 338-yard par-4 ninth hole.
Blooming Prairie freshman Brady Johnson's 38 beat Hayfield junior Ty Bronson by one.
Hayfield's team score of 165 beat Blooming Prairie at 176.
K-W/G returns to action for nine holes 4:30 p.m. Friday at Oak View Golf Course in Alden. United South Central is the host and also welcomes Maple River.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.