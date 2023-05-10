The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track and field team competed at the Class 1A, Section 1 True Team meet May 9 at Triton High School.
The K-W/G girls finished in ninth place out of 17 teams.
Two-time defending 1A girls True Team state champion Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland ran away with the win with 981.5 points.
The girls leaderboard continued with Chatfield with 842 points, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton 834.5, Lake City 776.5, St. Charles 747.5, Rushford-Peterson/Houston 682, Rochester Lourdes 568.5, Triton 546.5, K-W/G 535.5, Wabasha-Kellogg 519.5, Lewiston-Altura 507.5, Rochester Area Christian Education 472, Medford 456, Dover-Eyota 450, Hayfield 383, Blooming Prairie 361, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 279.5.
The K-W/G boys finished in 16th place with 352 points, placing ahead of Gopher Conference rival Hayfield in 17th with 222.
The leaderboard above them was led by St. Charles at 982.5, GMLOKS 889, LFCMC 867, R-P/H 844, Chatfield 816, Blooming Prairie 651, Lourdes 596, Lake City 533, RACE 502, Lewiston-Altura 482, Dover-Eyota 447, Wabasha-Kellogg 444, Lyle/Pacelli 427.5, Medford 404 and Triton 399.
The top K-W/G event result came from junior Hayley Lentsch in the long jump. She won with a distance of 17 feet, 3.5 inches. Medford's Jackie Cole took second at 16-10.75, RACE sophomore Adella Schmolld was third at 16-9.5 and K-W/G senior Vanessa Schmidt snagged fourth at 16-6.
Lentsch took second in the 400-meter dash. Her time of 1 minute, 1.4 seconds was good for second place behind GMLOKS senior Anika Reiland (59.71). It was a photo finish for Lentsch ahead of Triton senior Mackenzie Goers in third at 1:01.14 and Dover-Eyota eighth-grader Taylor Kurtz at 1:01.15.
Lentsch added another top-five in the 100-meter dash. She and Lourdes senior Grace Buntrock tied for fifth at 13.14. Reiland was first at 12.39 ahead of sophomore sister Chantle at 12.53, Cole in third at 12.84 and Kurts in fourth at 12.85.
Schmidt took fourth in triple jump with a 33-4.25. Blooming Prairie junior Annaka Forsberg won at 35-8.25, followed by Lourdes senior Lindsey Rossow at 34 and LFCMC junior Kammry Broadwater at 33-6.25.
Schmidt had fewer scratches than GMLOKS senior Kendyl Queensland, who finished in fifth with the same distance.
K-W/G eighth-grader Mari O'Connor took ninth in the 3,200-meter run at 13:07.8, besting 10th place by nearly 10 seconds. Lourdes sophomore Anna Peikert won at 12:02.12.
Junior Logan Carroll produced the K-W/G boys' high finish. He raced to a time of 45.85 in the 300-meter hurdles to take eighth place.
GMLOKS sophomore Zach Reiland won at 42.2, followed by GMLOKS junior Ayden Howard 43.51, St. Charles sophomore Greyson Mauskemo 43.67, St. Charles sophomore Charles Davidson 44.23, Keegan Patten 45.24, R-P/H sophomore Quintin Bethauser 45.36 and R-P/H sophomore Casey Herek 45.41.
Carroll finished ahead of W-K freshman Gavyn Castagnaro in ninth at 46.15.
K-W/G sophomore Masyn Hanson finished 10th in the 110 hurdles at 19.07, securing a spot in the top 10 by .23 seconds. St. Charles sophomore Christopher Hilton won at 15.23.
K-W/G is next in action for the Gopher Conference Championships 10 a.m. May 13 at United South Central High School in Wells.
Blooming Prairie, Hayfield, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Medford, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Triton, United South Central and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown will be in attendance.
Bethlehem Academy co-ops with Faribault and competes in the Big 9 Conference. Randolph co-ops with Northfield and also competes in the Big 9.