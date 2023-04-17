The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track and field team completed a two-meet week with a trip to the eastern border.
Wabasha-Kellogg hosted the Klas-Kronebusch Invitatonal on April 14.
The K-W/G girls placed third out of eight teams with 81 points. Lake City won with 114 to eek out Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton at 113.
K-W/G was six points ahead of its neighbor Zumbrota-Mazeppa in fourth place with 75. Lewiston-Altura (44), Rochester Area Christian Education (43), Alma-Pepin, Wisconsin (29) and Wabasha-Kellogg (11) rounded out the girls competition.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa coasted to a boys team title with 143 points. L/FC/M-C was the only other team in triple digits with 111.5.
RACE (74), Lake City (69), Alma-Pepin (37), Lewiston-Altura (35), W-K (26.5) and K-W/G (18) completed the boys leaderboard.
For individual events, ten points were allotted to winners, followed by eight points for second place, six for third, four for fourth, two for fifth and one for sixth.
Relay point allotment for relays was 10-8-6-4-2.
The K-W/G girls earned event wins in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump.
Junior Hayley Lentsch won all three. She clocked a time of 13.77 seconds in the 100 to beat Lewiston-Altura senior Jamie Gibbs at 14.00. K-W/G senior Vanessa Schmidt and RACE sophomore Adella Schmoll also ran a 14.00 and were listed in third and fourth place, respectively.
Lentsch was unable to best her seed time of 27.79 but still sped to a 28.33 in the 200 to finish well ahead of Schmoll in second at 29.64.
Lentsch nearly made a clean sweep of her track events. She took second in the at 1:02.95 to improve from a 1:03.13 seed time. Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Katrina Sortland, a member of the Z-M/K-W cross country team, won at 1:00.22. Lentsch was well clear of A-P sophomore Finley Noll in third at 1:06.1.
Lentsch's distance of 16 feet, 8 inches in long jump resulted in first place ahead of Schmidt in second at 14-8. Lake City senior Jacey Majerus took third at 14-5.5.
K-W/G girls also earned points in the 800 with sophomore Mari O'Connor taking fourth at 2:48.27 and sophomore Kaelynn Ryan in fifth at 2:48.83.
O'Connor was third in the 1,600 at 6:06.51 to improve from a 6:34.62 seed time. Z-M senior Natasha Sortland was first at 5:15.33 followed by RACE senior Sarah Baum at 5:51.51. Ten of 12 runners in the race were sophomores or older. W-K eighth-grader Elizabeth Passe joined O'Connor as the lone middle-schoolers.
The K-W/G team of freshman Karlee Bolton, Elsie Braaten, eighth-grader Lila Huschle and eighth-grader ZaKayah Houston took fifth out of eight in the girls 400 relay at 58.22 seconds. They were the only team without an upperclassman.
Senior Grace Nystuen, junior Anna Syverson, Ryan and sophomore Lily Peterson took third in the girls 3,200 relay at 12:21.74 to improve from a seed time of 12:57.58.
Schmidt tied for second in the high jump at 4-8. Z-M junior Ava Knott and L/FC/M-C's Ava Jacobsen also cleared 4-8, but Knott had one scratch and Jacobsen two to finish fourth and fifth. Schmidt did not have a scratch until bowing out at 4-10. Z-M junior Madie Seymour won at 4-10.
K-W/G sophomore Avy Agenten took fifth in the triple jumpe at 29-09.75 to improve from her seed of 28-03.
Boys point earners were led by junior Logan Carroll.
He took second place in the 300 hurdles at 48.08, right around his 48.04 seed time. A-P junior Cole Arens won at 41.82. W-K freshman Gavyn Castagnaro was third at 49.03.
Carroll took fourth place in the 200 with a time of 25.36. RACE senior Jacob Schmoll won at 24.46 followed by A-P junior Demetrius Bergmann at 24.79 and W-K sophomore Cody Walker at 24.97.
Z-M senior Tanner Finstuen was fifth at 25.56.
The 800 relay team of Carroll, freshman Noel Hernandez, Masyn Hanson and Colten Lohman took third at 1:44.67. Z-M won at 1:39.42 ahead of Lake City at 1:42.32.
Z-M is in K-W/G's subsection, 1A-4.
Full meet results can be found at WayzataResults.com.
Up next
K-W/G is back in action April 20 for Hayfield's home meet at Hayfield High School.
Field events begin at 4:30 p.m. and running events begin at 5.
Blooming Prairie, Lyle/Austin Pacelli and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown are also scheduled to attend.
All but W-E-M are in Class 1A, Section 1 with K-W.