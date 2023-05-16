The Gopher Conference track and field championships were delayed two days, but it was worth the wait.
Rain and soggy conditions postponed the meet at United South Central High School in Wells from May 13 to May 15. Athletes were greeted with a picture-perfect afternoon and evening on the new date.
It may have been a bit warm for the runners, but the sunshine was a welcome sign for the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track and field program, which has had four meets canceled in 2023.
K-W/G brought home all-conference honors in five events, all by girls.
All-conference distinction goes to event winners or those who meet or exceed a qualifying standard.
K-W/G won all five events with junior Hayley Lentsch winning the long jump and 400-meter run. Senior Vanessa Schmidt won the triple jump.
The team of senior Tessa Erlandson, Schmidt, sophomore Avy Agenten and sophomore Kaelynn Ryan won the 400-meter relay. Senior Grace Nystuen, eighth-grader Mari O'Connor, Ryan and sophomore Lily Peterson won the 3,200 relay.
Lentsch continued her impressive season by clocking a personal record, per Athletic.net, in the 400-meter run. Per Athletic.net, Lentsch set a personal record time of 1 minute, .64 seconds. Medford Jackie's Cole was second at 1:01.22 and Triton senior Mackenzie Geers third at 1:02.88.
In six events logged by Athletic.net, Lentsch has cut time in the 400 every meet, dropping from 1:03.13 to begin the season on April 11.
It was Lentsch and Cole atop the leaderboard in the long jump once again. Lentsch traveled 16 feet, 11 inches to best Cole by an inch. Cole was five inches clear of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton sophomore Lilly Strauss in third. Schmidt was fourth at 16-3.
Athletic.net tabbed Schmidt's triple jump total of 34-6.5 as a personal record. She needed almost all of that distance to defeat Blooming Prairie junior Annaka Forsberg at 34-4.25.
The winning 400 relay team clocked a 53.32. It was one of three teams under 54 seconds, including WEM at 53.67 and JWP at 53.9.
Peterson had time to spare when she anchored the 3,200 relay. K-W/G finished in 10:51.86, nearly five seconds clear of JWP in second at 10:52.6. Blooming Prairie was third at 11:26.79.
A young K-W/G boys team did not claim any all-conference honors. A thin roster received a contribution from its top point earner, junior Logan Carroll, only in the 400 relay.
He was the opening leg for a team also featuring freshman Colten Lohman, senior Gage Thompson and freshman Noel Hernandez that took sixth place with a time of 48.93.
Thompson posted the K-W/G boys' top individual finish, placing sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal record of 19.35. He was also seventh in the 100-meter dash with a PR of 12.21.
K-W/G track and field has one more tune-up meet before subsections with a 4 p.m. May 19 meet at Triton High School in Dodge Center. Byron, Chatfield, Hayfield, JWP, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Pine Island, Rochester Lourdes and St. Peter are scheduled to attend.
Based on results on Athletic.net, Chatfield senior Sam Backer has the sixth fastest time this season in Class 1A in the boys 200 meters. Chatfield's boys 800 relay team is fourth in 1A at 1:33.58.
Pine Island boys boast top 1A pole vaulter senior Sam Knox (13-6). Senior Michael Goodman is third in 1A in pole vault (42-11) and sixth in long jump (21-5).
CJ Tree ranks fourth in 1A the 300 hurdles (41.08) and senior Braxton Osterhaus eighth in the 400 (52.03). The Panthers are also fifth in 1A in the 3,200 relay (8:21.18), seventh in the 800 relay (1:34.96) and ninth in the 1,600 relay (3:34.72).
Pine Island also features 1A's No. 9 discus thrower in junior Ben Northrop (141-10).
Rochester Lourdes claims 1A's fasted 400 relay team at 44.15 and third fastest 800 relay team (1:33.57). The Eagles also feature senior Hudson Fix, who's fourth in 1A in the 100 (11.06).
JWP features junior Ryan Kronbach, who ranks sixth in 1A in the triple jump (42-4).
Moving to the girls, Chatfield is No. 10 in 1A in the 400 relay.
Hayfield senior Calli Coolidge is tied for 10th in 1A in the shot put (36-6).
JWP features sophomore Lilly Strauss is 10th in 1A in the long jump (16-11.5) and is also part of a 800 relay team that's 10th (1:51.41).
Pine Island features senior Taylor Koenen who's tied for sixth in 1A (5-2). The Panthers also claim 1A's seventh fastest 800 relay.
Rochester Lourdes is headed by 1A's fastest 400 relay team (50.50). The Eagles also have the fourth quickest 800 relay and eighth fastest 3,200 relay (10:01.86).