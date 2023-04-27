The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue girls track and field team took third place out of eight teams at Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland's home meet at Grand Meadow High School.
The host GMLOKS girls took first place in the team competition with 231 points. Triton was next with 78, followed by K-W/G at 68, Rochester Area Christian Education at 64, Blooming Prairie 55, Hayfield 48, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 33 and Dover-Eyota 28.
GMLOKS also took the boys team competition with 187 points. Blooming Prairie was second with 110, followed by RACE with 101, Lyle/Pacelli 56, Dover-Eyota 42.5, K-W/G 39.5, Triton 33 and Hayfield 26.
Ten points were awarded to individual event winners, followed by eight points for second place, six for third, four for fourth, two for fifth and one for sixth. Schools could only have three point-earners per individual event.
For relays, 10 points were awarded to first place, eight for second, six for third, four for fourth, two for fifth and one for sixth. Schools could only have one point-earning relay.
Points were awarded past sixth place when necessary.
Starting with K-W/G girls point earners, the 3,200-meter relay team of senior Grace Nystuen, senior Julia Patterson, sophomore Kaelynn Ryan and junior Anna Syverson took first place with a time of 11:59.16, besting Lyle/Pacelli at 12:07.29.
Junior Hayley Lentsch won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.25, crossing the line in front of Triton's Ava Cummings in second at 1:04.25. K-W freshman Holly Carlstrom secured a couple points with a fifth-place finish at 1:14.01.
Lentsch took second place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.55, bested only by GMLOKS' Charlie Reiland at 26.01. Lentsch was well clear of GMLOKS' Lydia Redman in third at 27.83.
Lentsch took fourth place in the girls 100-meter dash at 12.76. GMLOKS senior Anika Reiland, who finished second at the Class 1A state meet, won with a time of 12.16, followed by GMLOKS' Charlie Reiland at 12.37 and D-E's Taylor Kurtz at 12.42.
Moving to the jumping pits, Lentsch took second in long jump at 17 feet. Only D-E's Dilyn Bryant went farther at 17-7.5. Lentsch earned eight points and senior Vanessa Schmidt earned two for fifth at 15-6.
Sophomore Kaelynn Ryan was fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:47.49, followed by eighth-grade teammate Mari O'Connor at 2:50.66.
O'Connor finished with seven points after earning six for third in the 1,600 at 6:09.13. RACE' Sarah Baum won in a runaway at 5:40.25, though O'Connor was within sight of GMLOKS' Naomi Warmka in second at 6:05.38.
The 800 relay team of eighth-grader Tatium Lair, Carlstrom, eighth-grader Lila Huschle and eighth-grader ZaKayah Houston earned six points for fourth place in the 800 relay with a time of 2:07.37. GMLOKS' 'A' team won at 51.92.
The 400 relay team of freshman Karlee Bolton, freshman Elsie Braaten, eighth-grader Lair and Carlstrom earned five points for fifth in the 400 relay with a time of 1:01.14.
The 800 sprint medley relay team of Houston, Braaten, Huschle and Carlstrom earned a point for sixth place at 2:23.48.
Moving to the K-W/G boys, junior Logan Carroll took home 10 points for winning the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.47 seconds to beat GMLOKS sophomore Zach Reiland at 45.83.
Carroll corralled two more points for fifth in the 200 at 24.42. RACE's Jacob Schmoll won at 23.32, followed by a GMLOKS trio of Ayden Howard (23.96), Kaaleem Reiland (24.14) and Beau Weirsma (24.31). Carroll finished ahead of GMLOKS sophomore Seth Howard at 24.94.
Freshman Ryan LaCanne earned eight points for a second-place finish in the 3,200 with a time of 13:31.4. L/P's Comlan Assogba was first at 11:21.13 and Blooming Prairie's Drew McGee was third at 14:05.26.
Senior Brady Bauer received six points for taking third in the 110 hurdles at 22.44. GMLOKs' Howard was first at 16.38 and RACE's Harry Sackett second at 19.51.
The distance medley relay team of freshman Ben Dierks, sophomore Devon Kreisler, senior Maynor Guzman and LaCanne earned four points for fourth at 4:54.58. GMLOKS won at 4:09.98.
The 800 relay team of freshman Andre Cortez, freshman Noel Hernandez, eighth-grader Colten Lohman and sophomore Masyn Hanson earned two points for sixth place at 1:45.15. Blooming Prairie won at 1:36.68.
Hanson earned four points for a fourth-place finish in long jump at 16-5. RACE's Schmoll won big at 18-06.75, followed by Hayfield's Colten Heins at 16-7.5 and Triton's Landon Nauman at 16-6.5.
Hernandez snagged a point for taking seventh in the 100-meter dash at 12.29. RACE's Jacob Schmoll won at 11.29.
K-W/G's next meet is May 5 at Lake City High School. Cannon Falls, Dover-Eyota, Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Wabasha-Kellogg and Zumbrota-Mazeppa are also slated to attend.