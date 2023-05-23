The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue golf team teed it up for the final time this season at Kenyon Country Club.
K-W/G hosted its second nine-hole meet of 2023 on May 23.
The K-W/G girls usually feature just one varsity starter, but younger players stepped up a level to help the home team to a four-player score of 237 to beat Blooming Prairie by 12 shots.
No. 1 starter sophomore Lydia Flotterud led with a nine-hole score of 11-over-par 45 to take second place out of 12 golfers. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton sophomore Hope Dimmel won with a 42. The two separated from the rest of the pack with Blooming Prairie freshman Ella Farr in third with a 52.
Flotterud's scorecard was highlighted by three pars on the 361-yard par-5 second hole, the 288-yard par-4 fourth and the 153-yard par-3 sixth.
She shaved eight shots off her score in Kenyon on May 12 and finished one spot higher on the leaderboard.
Also posting qualifying scores for K-W/G's win were eighth-grader Hadley Wieme in a tie for fifth place with a 62 and classmates Emma Koncur in seventh with a 63 and Kyla Nardinger ninth with a 67.
On the boys side, eghth-grader Ayden Horsman continues to impress against older competition. He took fifth place out of 22 golfers with a 7-over-par 41.
He birdied the 285-yard par-4 fourth hole and made par on the 145-yard par-3 third.
The top four were comprised of upperclassmen. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton junior Logan Thell was medalist with a 36 that featured two birdies and three pars.
JWP junior Steven Dimmel took second with a 37. The top five rounded out with Triton senior Riley Freiderich (38), JWP junior Alex James (39), Triton senior Zack Bodenstab (41) and Horsman.
JWP won the team event with a 155, placing ahead of Triton at 164 and Blooming Prairie at 186.
Dimmel won the previous meet in Kenyon on May 12 with a 37. Horsman posted a 40 and tied for second.
K-W/G next competes at the MSHSL Class 1A, Section 1 tournament May 30-31 at Eastwood Golf Colf Course in Rochester.
The tournament winner as well as top five individuals, plus the next five individuals not from the winning team, advance to the Class 1A state tournament June 13-14 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.