Will Van Epps/Soren Kyllo

No. 8 Will Van Epps and No. 67 Soren Kyllo greet each other in pre-game introductions during K-W's Sept. 1 season opener. The Knights went on the road in Week 2 for a win to improve to 2-0. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

After coming close to shutting out its Week 1 opponent, the Kenyon-Wanamingo football team sealed the deal this time with a 45-0 win at Winona Cotter.

Trent Foss

No. 15 Trent Foss, seen Sept. 1, hauled in a 41-yard reception in Kenyon-Wanamingo's 46-0 win Sept. 10 at Winona Cotter. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

