After coming close to shutting out its Week 1 opponent, the Kenyon-Wanamingo football team sealed the deal this time with a 45-0 win at Winona Cotter.
The Knights (2-0) remain unbeaten after pummeling the host Ramblers (0-2) in a Mid Southeast Blue district matchup at Winona State University.
“Our first three plays on offense, we didn’t do anything. It was kind of an eye-opener for our guys,” K-W coach Jake Wieme said. “We punted, got a turnover rather quickly after that punt and then from that point on we played pretty well.”
Junior quarterback Will Van Epps hit Trent Foss for a 41-yard pass that set up a two-yard touchdown run by junior running back Dillon Bartel.
Junior running back Dillon Bartel rushed in from the 2-yard line for the game’s opening touchdown with 8 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first quarter to go up 8-0.
Bartel finished with 13 carries for 71 yards, just behind an 81-yard effort on 15 carries for senior Cal Luebke in what Wieme described as “a great one-two punch."
Sophomore Owen Craig and Van Epps also eclipsed 50 yards on the ground. The Knights lost a fumble in the opposing red zone to keep the lead from growing late in the first quarter. Bartel added two more touchdown rushes, as did Van Epps from seven yards out to give K-W a 26-0 halftime lead.
Landon Trump also cashed in a rushing touchdown.
"He's a great practice guy for us, great attitude," Wieme said of the junior Trump.
Cotter is the most pass heavy team on K-W’s schedule. The Ramblers completed 12 passes on 56 attempts. Wieme tipped his hat to defensive coordinator Randy Hockinson for implementing a strictly man-to-man defense in the secondary that shut down the aerial attack.
“Owen Craig had two interceptions; he played really well,” Wieme said. “Alex Lee had another interception. We put Colton Steberg shadowing their number one receiver and held him to two receptions.”
The Knights return to action 7 p.m. Sept. 16 to host Rushford-Peterson (1-1) in another Mid Southeast Blue matchup. The Trojans won 14-0 at Medford in the season opener before dropping 33-13 at home to fellow district contender, Fillmore Central (2-0). R-P beat K-W 42-14 last year in Rushford.
“It’ll be a good test for us next week,” Wieme said. “Rushford’s a team that’s been good for several years. Well coached, they’re coming off a state tournament appearance last year. This will be a good test for us to see where we match up in the district.”
K-W will vie for its first 3-0 start in at least 19 years per Minnesota-Scores.net’s database that goes back to 2004.