One of the top teams in eastern Minnesota came west and vanquished the Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team.
In a non-conference, non-section matchup on May 8, the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers (10-4) won 9-4 in Wanamingo.
The Lancers took control right away, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Brady Grupa and Alex Von Arx each had RBI singles.
K-W pitcher Will Van Epps got one of those runs back with a RBI single to score Colton Steberg in the bottom of the first.
LC-H got that run back when Mayes Boyer hit into a fielder's choice to score Eli McCool, who led off with a triple.
K-W scored one in the bottom of the second on a RBI single by Noah Wallaker to score Alex Lee.
In the third, the Lancers added another when a runner scored on a first and third steal play. The Knights responded with a run on a RBI fielder's choice by Van Epps to cut the deficit to 7-4 and score Reed Sommer, who singled.
LC-H threatened to break the game open loading the bases with no outs in the fourth inning against new reliever, Butch Lindell. Lindell buckled down to coax two force outs at home and a groundout to the third baseman to keep the Lancers scoreless.
The final run of the game came in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by LC-H pinch hitter Cole Becker against reliever Colton Steberg.
Sophomore Mayes Boyer earned the win pitching a complete game with five hits, no walks, three hit batters and two strikeouts.
Sommer had K-W's only multi-hit day, going 2-for-2 with a run scored. Dillon Bartel had the Knights' only extra-base hit with a double in the seventh.
LC-H was led by a 3-for-4 day with a triple, two runs scored and a RBI by Eli McCool. The Lancers finished with 11 hits, eight coming in the first three innings.
Sloppy base running plagued the Knights as four outs were made on the base paths in the game.
Up next
With games stacking up, K-W will get a couple valuable days to practice before returning to action 4:30 p.m. May 11 vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. The Panthers are 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Gopher Conference heading into a May 9 home game vs. Triton.
They're among 10 teams, along with La Crescent-Hokah, receiving votes outside the top 10 in the May 7 Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A rankings.
K-W is among three times receiving votes outside the top in Class 1A.
NRHEG is averaging 8.5 runs per game in a six-game win streak. On May 8, it beat 1A-No. 9 Southland 12-2. Daxter Lee went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and four stolen bases. Sam Olson went 2-for-2 with a home run, walk and four RBI.
The Knights go back to non-conference, non-section play with a doubleheader 11 a.m. May 13 vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle. The Thunder hail about 60 miles northwest of St. Cloud and will be making the over 180-mile drive to Wanamingo.
LP-GE is 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Prairie Conference heading into games May 9 vs. St. John's Prep and May 11 vs. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale.
K-W goes back to conference play to take on another title contender like NRHEG. The defending state champion Randolph Rockets come to town for a 5 p.m. first pitch on May 15.
Class 1A-No. 1 Randolph is 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the Gopher heading into a May 11 game vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. The Rockets are No. 1 in the Class 1A state coaches poll.
The Rockets' lone loss came 11-4 April 24 vs. United South Central. They've won six in a row since.
The Class 1A poll with previous rank in parentheses: 1. Randolph (1), 2. Lyle/Austin Pacelli (NR), 3. Sleepy Eye (NR), 4. Fillmore Central/Lanesboro (10-1), 5. Sacred Heart (7), 6. Hayfield (2), 7. New Life Academy (8), 8. New York Mills (3), 9. Southland (NR), 10. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (6). Receiving votes: Kenyon-Wanamingo, Mankato Loyola, Ottertail Central.
2A: 1. Fairmont (1), 2. Foley (3), 3. Chatfield (NR), 4. Esko (NR), 5. Norwood Young America (NR), 6. Watertown-Mayer (6), 7. Duluth Marshall (4), 8. Belle Plaine (NR), 9. Glencoe-Silver Lake (2), 10. Cannon Falls (NR). Receiving votes: Rockford, Paynesville, Pine City, St. Agnes, Providence Academy, NRHEG, Roseau, Perham, La Crescent-Hokah, Eden Valley-Watkins.