The regular season is in the books for the 2022-23 Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team.
While the Knights (11-12, 7-9 Gopher) were unable to enter the postseason on a high note after a 69-50 loss Friday at the Triton Cobras (10-15, 6-10 Gopher), they can hold their head high after reaching double digit wins and securing a first-round playoff game at home for the second straight season.
On Friday, K-W was going for the season sweep of its East division rival. The Knights rolled to victory the first time around Jan. 9 in Kenyon, 64-42.
That loss dropped Triton to 0-11 on the season. The page turned after that for the Cobras, who have won 10 of their last 14 games going into their final regular season game in a non-conference matchup next week at Lake City.
A lot of Triton's resurgence has to do with the return of 6-foot-1 senior forward Brylee Iverson. The Southwest Minnesota State University commit's first game back from a rare leg condition that sidelined her for the first 10 games was in the first matchup with K-W.
She was still getting her legs under her at that point and played limited minutes. Iverson was at higher capacity Friday en route to scoring a team-high 18 points.
K-W senior forward Tessa Erlandson led all scorers with 19.
K-W fell behind early and had just five points midway through the first half. The Knights found enough offense to fight back to lead 22-21 at halftime.
The Cobras heated up from the field in the second half. Their 69 total points are most allowed by a K-W opponent this season, beating the previous high allowed of 61 by Gopher Conference unbeaten Maple River.
A 12-0 run to open the second half allowed Triton to build a big lead and keep it.
The section playoffs begin with the preliminary round Feb. 21. The No. 19 seed in the 19-team section travels to No. 14, No. 18 to No. 15 and No. 17 to No. 16.
At time of writing, K-W projects as the No. 7 seed based on the state QRF rankings, which is a key tool coaches use to determine seeding.
K-W is No. 39 out of 146 teams in the Class 1A QRF. They're looking up at Hayfield (23-3, No. 3 QRF), Grand Meadow (24-2, No. 11), Lanesboro (20-6, No. 27), Randolph (17-9, No. 30), Kingsland (20-6, No. 33) and Rushford-Peterson (16-10, No. 36).
K-W went 0-2 against Hayfield, 0-1 vs Grand Meadow, 1-1 vs. Randolph, and 1-0 vs. Kingsland.
The Knights project ahead of Fillmore Central (11-15, No. 54), Houston (14-12, No. 56), Bethlehem Academy (9-13, No. 76), Spring Grove (12-14, No. 89), Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons (11-13, No. 89), Mabel-Canton (7-19, No. 100), Southland (7-20, No. 106), Schaeffer Academy (6-20, No. 110), LeRoy-Ostrander (6-19, No. 115), Lyle/Austin Pacelli (3-23, No. 121), Wabasha-Kellogg (0-25, No. 128) and United South Central (3-12, No. 145).
K-W is 1-0 vs. Schaeffer Academy, 1-1 vs. Bethlehem Academy, 1-0 vs. Southland and 1-0 vs. Lyle/Pacelli to sit at 6-5 overall vs. the section.
The first full round is 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at high seeds. No. 1 will meet the 16/17 winner, No. 2 awaits 15/18, No. 3 awaits 14/17, with No. 4 taking on 13, No. 5 vs. 12, No. 6 vs. 11, No. 7 vs. 10 and No. 8 vs. 9.
All subsequent games are at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The quarterfinals are Feb. 27 and 28, semifinals are March 4 and the final is March 9.