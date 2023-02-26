There's talent at the top and depth spread throughout thd 19 teams set to begin the Class 1A, Section 1 boys basketball playoffs.
The top four seeds are Goodhue (22-3), Spring Grove (25-1), Hayfield (21-6) and Lyle/Austin Pacelli (21-5) are all top 20 in the state QRF rankings and own a win percentage north of .750.
Kenyon-Wanamingo is among the next eight seeds all at .500 or better seeking to be disruptors and sneak into the tough-to-reach semifinals.
K-W (18-8) drew the No. 6 seed in a coaches vote and will host No. 11 Schaeffer Academy (16-10) in the first round of the single-elimination tournament 7 p.m. March 2.
It will be the second meeting of the season between the Knights, who finished in second place in the Gopher Conference, East division, and the Lions, who were second in the Southeast Conference, East division.
K-W won 68-50 Dec. 6 in Kenyon.
The Knights opened on the game on an 11-0 run and began to pull away in the first half on a 12-0 run fueled by four made 3-pointers. K-W made 10 as a team
Schaeffer was led by Levi Ouren's game-high 16 points on four made threes. Evan Miller had 14. Joe Gruenz, a 6-foot-5 center, had five points.
Balanced scoring for K-W saw three players crack double digits: Alex Lee (14), Colton Steberg (12) and Zach Mason (10).
The loss sent Schaeffer to 0-3 to start the season, but the Rochester-based Lions quickly turned things around.
Schaeffer proceeded to win eight of its next 10 games with its only losses in that span coming by single digits to No. 5 seed Filmore Central (16-9) and Lyle/Pacelli.
The Lions ended the regular season on a five-game win streak and with the last three on the road. Schaeffer is 15-9 against the section but has not faced Goodhue or Hayfield and was swept by Spring Grove by a combined 62 points.
K-W split with Hayfield, lost at Goodhue and did not face Spring Grove or Lyle/Pacelli.
Schaeffer scores 62.7 points per game (sixth in the section) and allows 59 (11th). K-W puts up 64.8 (T-fifth) and allows 54 (seventh).
Schaeffer is No. 55 out of 159 teams in the Class 1A QRF and K-W is No. 24.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals 7:30 p.m. at Mayo Civic Auditorium in Rochester to face the winner of the March 2 game between No. 3 Hayfield and the preliminary round winner on Feb. 28 between No. 19 LeRoy-Ostrander (2-18) at No. 14 Wabasha-Kellogg (11-14).
On this side of the bracket, the other preliminary game is No. 18 Grand Meadow (2-24) at No. 15 Mabel-Canton (11-15). The winner advances to face No. 2 Spring Grove (25-1).
The other side of the bracket features No. 1 Goodhue (22-3) at the top. It awaits the winner of No. 17 Glenville-Emmons (7-19) at No. 16 Houston (5-21).
No. 9 Lanesboro (17-9) is at No. 8 Rushford-Peterson (14-12).
The bottom of this side of the bracket features No. 13 Kingsland (13-13) at No. 4 Lyle/Pacelli (21-5) and No. 12 Bethlehem Academy (14-10) at No. 5 Fillmore Central (16-9).