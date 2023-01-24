The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team has won four of its last five games and has still yet to allow an opponent to crack 60 points all season.
The Knights (9-7, 5-5 Gopher) won their second game in a row in a 51-42 result Tuesday vs. their Gopher Conference, East division rival, the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals (7-8, 2-8 Gopher).
The win holds importance as it salvages a season split over BA after the Cardinals won the first matchup 41-34 Dec. 20 in Faribault. The two teams are both in Class 1A, Section 1 and could be battling for postseason seeding come March.
K-W spotted BA the first six points of the game and a 12-2 lead before K-W rallied to take a 24-22 halftime advantage.
The Cards scored the first four points of the second half before the Knights wrested away control. Rachel Ryan's 2-pointer tied it at 26 and Ivette Mendoza put in a pair of free throws to give the Knights the lead for good. That was the beginning of an 18-0 K-W run.
The Knights' full-court press gave the Cards fits throughout the contest.
Tessa Erlandson led K-W with 13 points, seven steals and one block and was third with seven rebounds. Josie Flom was next in scoring with 12 points and was second with nine rebounds. Flom also took a charge.
Ivette Mendoza led K-W with 10 rebounds and was a point shy of a double-double.
Rachel Ryan led with four assists and added five rebounds.
K-W stays at home for its next game 7:15 p.m. Friday for its lone cross-divisional conference matchup vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (6-9, 2-6 Gopher). The Bulldogs are on a two-game losing streak after falling at home 55-41 vs. Blooming Prairie and 70-50 vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.