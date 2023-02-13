After the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa in thrilling fashion on a game-winning 3-pointer in 2021 and by double digits in 2022, Z-M regained its footing in the border rivalry on Monday.
The Cougars (12-11) knocked off the host Knights (17-7) 59-43.
It looked like K-W was on its way to winning a third straight against its old Hiawatha Valley League rival. The Knights led by as much as six early on before the Cougars closed strong to lead 34-31 at halftime.
One of K-W's lowest scoring halves of the season came at an inopportune time as Z-M quickly took control in the second half.
A 9-0 Cougars run put them up by double digits, where the lead would hover most of the rest of the way.
K-W went the first 4 minutes, 25 seconds of the second half without a score until an Alex Lee layup broke the drought.
Z-M is one of the bigger teams K-W will face all season. Its top eight rotation players all measure between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-6.
The Cougars used that size to get to the basket and not have to rely on the jump shot.
Both teams made three 3-pointers, but Z-M did so more efficiently.
The Knights (11-3 Gopher) return to Gopher Conference action 7:15 p.m. Friday in Kenyon. They're looking for the season sweep of their division foe Triton Cobras (7-15, 5-8 Gopher East). K-W won the first meeting 63-55 Jan. 28 in Dodge Center.
The Knights have clinched no worse than a tie for second place in the East division with Randolph, which sits at 9-5 in conference and with a home win over K-W. K-W and Randolph meet Feb. 24 in the regular season finale in Kenyon.
K-W can clinch second by itself if any of a K-W win over Triton or Randolph or a Randolph loss vs. Hayfield or K-W occur.
The Knights are still in the hunt to win or earn a share of the division championship. They trail Hayfield (12-2 Gopher) by a game. The two teams split their season series. Hayfield currently owns the next tiebreaker to represent the East in the conference championship with a 7-1 division record ahead of K-W at 5-2. Hayfield closes its conference slate at home against division foes Randolph and Bethlehem Academy (7-7 Gopher).
Defending conference champion Maple River is 14-0 in the Gopher and has clinched the West division.