Colton Steberg, seen in a Jan. 10 game vs. Hayfield, and the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team won its third straight game Jan. 27 at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team is a winner of three straight and four of its last five games after outlasting Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 64-61 on the road Friday.

