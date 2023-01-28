Colton Steberg, seen in a Jan. 10 game vs. Hayfield, and the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team won its third straight game Jan. 27 at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)
The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team is a winner of three straight and four of its last five games after outlasting Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 64-61 on the road Friday.
The K-W Knights (13-5, 9-2 Gopher East) and JWP Bulldogs (8-7, 5-5 Gopher West) were tied 31-31 at halftime of their only cross-divisional conference matchup of the season.
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and the Knights beat Memphis James.
It wasn't much fault of James, though, as he scored a game-high 29 points. Caleb Quast was next for JWP with nine points.
This article will be updated with more information from the game.
K-W is back in action 5 p.m. Saturday for divisional conference game at Triton (5-10, 4-5 Gopher East). The Cobras are ranked No. 87 out of 126 teams in the Class 2A QRF rankings.
K-W is No. 22 out of 161 in the 1A QRF.
Triton's won two of its last three games, including 74-54 Friday at Medford (2-14, 2-9 Gopher West).
