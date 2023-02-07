The Kenyon-Wanamaingo boys basketball team's chances at an East division title in the Gopher Conference took a hit on Tuesday.
Hayfield moved into sole possession of the East lead by a game in front of Kenyon-Wanamingo in second place with two conference games remaining for each after winning 77-58 in Hayfield.
The Vikings, rated No. 9 in the Feb. 1 Class 1A rankings by Minnesota Basketball News, never trailed in the game, though the Knights were down just 30-28 at halftime.
The rematch of a 59-58 K-W win on Jan. 10 produced an equally thrilling start to the game.
Hayfield scored the first five points, but K-W quickly matched the frenetic offensive pace. Senior Colton Steberg had 12 of his K-W high 18 points in the first half.
The Vikings were hot from beyond the arc, and particularly early on. Their senior guard Ethan Pack hit four of his game-high five 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 25 points.
A torrid offensive start cooled later in the half as K-W fought back from a 22-14 deficit to pull within two at the break.
Hayfield boasts the toughest backcourt in the conference and perhaps in K-W's Section 1A. Pack was topped by senior guard Isaac Matti, who led all scorers with 27 points.
He made a layup early in the second half to reach 2,000 career points. He celebrated the milestone by throwing down a transition dunk soon after.
K-W was down three 36-33 after an Alex Lee three, but Hayfield countered with a 12-1 run to take control of the game.
The Vikings, who improved to 18-4 overall, led by as much as 17.
K-W junior Zach Mason stepped up after a scoreless first half to keep the Knights in the game with 13 points in the final 18 minutes.
He helped the Knights claw back within eight on a 2-point basket with 4:50 remaining.
A similar story played out for Mason's counterpart in the post, 6-foot-4 junior Zander Jacobson. The tallest player on the court scored all 12 of his points in the second half and took advantage of a K-W defense stretched out to defend the perimeter.
A circus play went K-W's way when a pass from Lee into the post to Steberg bounced off Steberg's hands into the net. It pulled the Knights back within 10 with 3:40 left, but the Vikings closed the game on a run to make the score more lopsided.
K-W's overall record dropped to 16-6.
Hayfield moves to 12-2 in the conference and is 7-1 in division. K-W moves to 11-3 and 5-2 in division.
Division will be a tiebreaker if it comes down to it given the teams' season split.
Hayfield's remaining conference games are against division opponents Feb. 17 at Randolph and Feb. 24 vs. Bethlehem Academy. The Vikings beat these teams in the first matchup 75-61 and 60-43, respectively.
K-W's remaining conference games are also in division Feb. 17 vs. Triton and Feb. 24 vs. Randolph. The Knights beat Triton 63-55 and lost to Randolph 59-56.
K-W will play Medford again in its next game 7:15 p.m. Feb. 10. Since that is a cross-divisional game, only the first meeting, which K-W won, counts toward the standings.