AJ Higginbottom

AJ Higginbottom and Kenyon-Wanamingo split their home-and-home conference series with Hayfield. Hayfield won on Feb. 6, 77-58 in Hayfield. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

The Kenyon-Wanamaingo boys basketball team's chances at an East division title in the Gopher Conference took a hit on Tuesday.

Tags

Load comments