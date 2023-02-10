The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team bounced back from its first loss in three weeks Tuesday with a resounding win Friday.
The Knights (17-6) knocked off the Medford Tigers (2-20) 82-45.
The game was close for the opening 10 minutes with Medford leading as late as 7-6 at four-plus minutes in.
Zach Mason stepped up to help K-W out of a cold shooting start. He scored the team's next seven points as part of a 9-2 run that began to create separation.
He led all scorers with 20 points. Mason was joined in double figures by teammates AJ Higginbottom with 19 and Alex Lee with 14.
The Knights led 38-20 at halftime.
K-W completed the season sweep of Medford. K-W won the first meeting 65-32 in a Jan. 16 Gopher Conference game in Medford. Friday's game did not count toward the conference standings since only one game against a non-division foe counts. K-W is in the East division and Medford in the West.
The Knights improved to 7-2 on the road and 10-2 against Class 2A teams.
Next up is 7:15 p.m. Monday vs.Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The 2A Cougars are 11-10 heading into a game Saturday at La Crescent-Hokah.
It's been an up and down season for Z-M, which began 4-0 and 6-1 before losing six of the next eight. Of late, the won three in a row before losing the next two prior to La Crescent-Hokah.
Those two losses each came by a point: 68-67 at Goodhue, ranked No. 5 in 1A by Minnesota Basketball News and 61-60 at 3A-No. 12 Stewartville. Four of their 10 total losses are to teams currently ranked in their respective top 20.