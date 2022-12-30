Kenyon-Wanamingo gave Waseca fits for large stretches of the game, but the Knights couldn't find enough offense in a Dec. 29 loss.
The Knights dropped their opening game of the Hoops for Hunger tournament hosted by Tri-City United High School, 57-49 to the Bluejays.
K-W held Waseca (6-0) 17 points below its previous season low.
Waseca led by as much as 15 in the first half, but tight defense and good rebounding from K-W limited Waseca to several one-shot possessions.
A made 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Knights trimmed their deficit to 31-19 at halftime.
"I believe early in the second half the lead got up to 18 points for them. There was a point there where I wasn’t sure if it was going to get out of control," K-W coach Brent Lurken said, "but the guys did a nice job of refocusing, getting locked in."
The Bluejays proceeded to go nearly 10 minutes in the second half without a made field goal. The Knights' swarming full-court pressure played a part, causing turnovers and discomfort for the opponent.
K-W whittled its way back into the game by piling up fouls on Waseca and getting to the free throw line.
The Knights were within two possessions with five minutes to go.
Waseca's Laird Keeton ended the team's field goal drought with a difficult layup for an and-one opportunity. He later hit a jump shot and more free throws to help the Bluejays salt away the win.
Alex Lee led K-W with 20 points.
Going in, Waseca won all four previous games by 16 or more points and by an average of 34.25. The Bluejays may have a chance to enter the top 20 in the Class 2A state rankings thanks to an another undefeated week.
Buccaneer bounceback
K-W improved its record to 7-2 on the season and 3-2 against Class 2A competition with a 67-34 win vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (0-8) on Dec. 30.
Lurken challenged his team to bring the same defensive intensity in the second half against Waseca to the next morning in a game less than 20 hours later.
"I thought we did a good job of keeping them out of the line and contesting threes, which was important," Lurken said.
The Knights got the Buccaneers in foul trouble early. K-W only led by eight at halftime, but the lead quickly swelled after the break.
"We had a lot of guys play well. One thing I’ve been impressed with is we passed the ball well and played very unselfishly," Lurken said. "A lot of our baskets came off of assists. That’s always fun to see that the guys are attacking the basket. If they don’t have a good shot, they kick it out to someone with an open look."
Cal Luebke is one of the team's senior leaders. He does his dirty work in the post rebounding and playing defense, but he had the hot hand offensively against WEM with a team high 15 points.
"He really rebounded hard for us and finished well inside," Lurken said. "It was fun to see him step up and have a nice offensive game."
Lee held WEM's leading scorer, freshman guard Talen Taylor, below his season average.
"He’s been a pretty good scorer throughout the season, so I thought Alex did a nice job limiting him to only six points and two field goals," Lurken said.
The Bucs were kept in the game by sophomore guard Gavin Brown, who had 11 first-half points. K-W's AJ Higginbottom and Colton Steberg saw to it that Brown remained at 11 at game's end.
This game did not count toward the Gopher Conference standings. The rematch Jan. 20 in Kenyon will count.
K-W's Jan. 3 nonconference game vs. Section 1A rival Goodhue completed after the Jan. 5 edition of the Kenyon Leader went to press.
The Knights (3-1 Gopher) hit the road for the first of two divisional conference games vs. Blooming Prairie (2-5, 0-3 Gopher) 7:15 p.m. Jan. 6.
The Awesome Blossoms shrugged off an 0-5 start to the season with a pair of wins at Grand Meadow's holiday tournament. They beat LeRoy-Ostrander (1-6) 62-34 and Grand Meadow (0-9) 77-64.
BP's only mutual opponent thus far with K-W is Maple River. BP lost 69-51 at home and K-W lost 62-53.
The Awesome Blossoms graduated their only all-conference performer from last season, first-teamer Drew Kittelson.
The competition steps up 7:15 p.m. Jan. 10 when two-time defending Class 1A state champion Hayfield comes to Kenyon. It'll be the first of two divisional conference matchups.
Through Jan. 1, Hayfield is 7-1 overall and 4-0 in conference. First place will be on the line in the East division with K-W a game behind in second place. Randolph is in third at 2-1, followed by Triton at 2-2 and Bethlehem Academy and BP at 0-3.
The Vikings are holding opponents to a conference low 45.1 points per game. K-W is second in the division and third overall at 53.6.
Statistics
Waseca 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49
K-W points: Alex Lee 20; AJ Higginbottom, Zach Mason 9; Colton Steberg 6; Cal Luebke 3; Lorenzo Stucci 2.
K-W 67, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 34
K-W points: Luebke 15; Higginbottom 10; Lee 9; Steberg 7; Jase Graves 6; Logan Carroll, Mason 5; Tanner Hedeen, Connor Young 3; Stucci 2.