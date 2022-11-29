After posting one of its best seasons since the 2001 Class 2A state championship team, Kenyon-Wanamingo will feature a new-look boys basketball team.
Eight seniors graduated, including the entire starting five, from a unit that went 21-7 overall. K-W went 13-3 in its debut season in the Gopher Conference to finish in second place in the East division. In the postseason, it advanced to the Section 1A quarterfinals in Rochester.
The program won 16 games combined the previous three seasons.
The Knights are hopeful 2021-22 wasn’t a one-hit wonder.
“JV had a good year last year, I think they won about 70 percent of their games,” fifth-year head coach Brent Lurken said. “We’ve got several of those guys who were core JV players who are getting some varsity minutes this year. That’s good to see, and hopefully we can have some strong teams on varsity, C-squad and JV. That’s how you build a program by continually having those levels be successful, too.”
Practice opened on Nov. 21. The Knights scrimmaged Nov. 26 in Hayfield against section foes Kingsland (11-16 last season) and Lyle/Austin Pacelli (23-5), the Nos. 13 and 6 seeds in last season’s playoffs. K-W was the No. 5 seed.
“Pacelli is definitely one of the top two or three favorites and Kingsland will be one of the better teams, too,” Lurken said. “It was good competition to see. I thought the boys played hard. We saw some good things. Being consistent is what we need to work on. We had some good possessions and we had some poor possessions. We’ve got to learn to play with a little consistency, but that’s to be expected when you’re replacing five senior starters and eight seniors overall. There are some guys learning new roles.”
The Knights lack size in the post, particularly with the graduation of 6-foot-9 center Paul Kortsch.
A key departure from the backcourt was the Faribault Daily News player of the year, Laden Nerison.
“We have a lot of quickness this year,” senior forward Alex Lee said. “Not as much height, but we plan on being quick moving it around, getting touches, getting steals and playing fast.”
K-W will need to bring some toughness. Senior forward Cal Luebke brought that on the gridiron and now to the hardwood.
“Just play hard and play as a team,” Luebke said of keys for the season. “I think we’re good at that. Make that extra pass.”
Another large senior class is present in 2022-23. Lurken likes what he’s seen from his group, which has chemistry from a lot of them being together for football.
“I would say our senior class as a whole has done a good job of leading during practice,” Lurken said. “Setting the tone with intensity. We’re asking them to communicate and show how to do things and they’re stepping up and showing the younger kids how to do it. That’s been awesome to see because you always want those seniors to be leaders. Alex Lee, Jase Graves, Cal Luebke, some of these guys have done an awesome job this year.”
Hayfield is the defending Gopher Conference and East division champion, going 32-2 overall and 16-0 in conference. The Vikings won their second straight Class 1A championship. Despite graduating eight seniors, they open in the No. 1 spot in the preseason Class 1A rankings by Minnesota Basketball News. Top scorer, senior guard Isaac Matti, returns after averaging more than 20 points per game.
K-W hung within 44-40 at Hayfield in the first of two meetings last season.
Maple River is the defending Gopher Conference West division champion after going 15-1 with its only loss to Hayfield.
The Knights open the season Dec. 2 against non-conference and non-section foe, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran. The Ramblers are coming off a 7-20 season and will have one game under their belt after their Dec. 1 season opener against Alma/Pepin from WIsconsin.
K-W is at home for its first five games and six of the first seven. The schedule evens out a stretch of five of six games on the road in January.
The Knights host the section No. 15 seed from a season ago, Schaeffer Academy (11-17), 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and Maple River for the conference opener 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 8.
“It’s great. It’s a blast; we’re having fun,” Lee said of the buildup to the season. “We’re building the team up again. We lost a lot of seniors from last year. We don’t have a bunch of varsity experience this year, but we’re working on connecting and working together. Finding the holes for things we need to work on every day.”