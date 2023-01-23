The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team hasn't had a losing streak all season.
The Knights fell 59-56 Jan. 17 at Randolph and responded with a 75-37 home win Friday vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Against Randolph, AJ Higginbottom led the team with 15 points and was followed by 14 for Alex Lee.
The Knights moved to 4-3 in games decided by single digits.
K-W and Randolph meet again Feb. 24 in Kenyon in the regular season finale.
Through Jan. 23, Randolph is 9-6 overall and 5-3 in the Gopher Conference. The Rockets sit in third place in the East division, a game and a half behind the Knights.
Back on track
The Knights got back on track Friday with their third win of the season of 30-plus points.
They moved to 11-5 overall and 7-2 in the Gopher Conference with a 75-37 drubbing at home of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
It was a sluggish offensive start for both teams with K-W's eight-point lead cut to 18-14 with under two minutes left in the first half after back-to-back baskets by WEM's Gabe Androli.
The Knights ended the half on a 12-0 run thanks to five quick points by Lorenzo Stucci and a 3-pointer at the buzzer by AJ Higginbottom.
The run extended to 19-0 in the second half before WEM's Jasper Morris finally ended the drought.
This was K-W's only game against WEM that counts toward the conference standings. The Knights also beat the Buccaneers 67-34 Dec. 30 in Montgomery in a non-conference matchup.
The Bucs sit at 2-11 overall and 1-7 in the Gopher through Jan. 23.
K-W, a Class 1A squad, improved to 6-2 against 2A squads after the WEM win.
Up next
K-W meets conference and division rival Bethlehem Academy (6-5, 3-5 Gopher) for the second time this season. The Knights escaped with a 63-60 victory Dec. 20 in Kenyon in a game that was tight throughout.
After starting the season with a 2-3 record, the Cardinals have won four of the last six. Overall, they’re 2-3 on the road and the Knights are 7-3 at home.
Through Jan. 20, BA is ranked No. 46 out of 161 teams in Class 1A. This will be an important game for Section 1A playoff seeding. K-W is No. 20.
The Knights hit the road 7:15 p.m. Friday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. The Bulldogs are 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the Gopher prior to a Jan. 24 game at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. JWP is 3-1 at home.
The Bulldogs finished third out of six teams last season in the West division. They were led by the only underclassman to be named first team all-conference, sophomore Landon Dimler. He has since transferred to Mankato West.
Back for the Bulldogs is 6-foot junior guard Memphis James who was honorable mention all-conference.
Through Jan. 22, JWP is second in the West and fifth in the conference scoring 59.7 points per game. K-W is first in the East and second overall at 63.3 per game.
K-W beat JWP 62-52 last year in Kenyon.
The Knights are home 7:15 p.m. Jan. 31 vs. division rival Blooming Prairie. The Awesome Blossoms are 5-8 overall and 2-6 in conference prior to road conference games this week at Hayfield and United South Central.
K-W won the first meeting with BP 75-53 Jan. 6 in Blooming Prairie.
After debuting this season in the Minnesota Basketball News 1A rankings at No. 7 on Jan. 11, K-W dropped out of the top 20 on Jan. 18.