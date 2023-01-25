The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team outpaced its season scoring average by nearly 30 points.
The Knights (12-5, 8-2 Gopher) went on the road to complete the season sweep of Gopher Conference, East division rival, the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals (6-6, 3-6 Gopher) 92-78 Tuesday in Faribault.
K-W was in control from start to finish and led 46-26 at halftime. This was a stark contrast to a nip and tuck first meeting K-W won 63-60 Dec. 20 in Kenyon.
The Knights have featured balanced scoring throughout the season. The trend continued as Zach Mason's 19 points paced five K-W players in double figures.
BA's Hudson Dillon led all scorers with 29 points and was followed by 19 points from Trey Gaytan.
K-W increased its scoring average to 65 points per game.
The Knights are tied atop the East division at 8-2 but they hold the tiebreaker over Hayfield with a win in the first of two meetings. Hayfield and K-W meet again Feb. 7 in Hayfield.
Hayfield beat Blooming Prairie 76-53 on Tuesday.
K-W will strive for its second three-game win streak of the season 7:15 p.m. Friday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (8-6, 5-4 Gopher). It's the lone meeting against the West division squad.
JWP has alternated wins and losses in its last nine games. The Bulldogs are coming off a 71-58 win Tuesday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
