Every time Schaeffer Academy tried to make things interesting, Kenyon-Wanamingo had a response.
None more resounding than a 12-0 run late in the first half fueled by four 3-pointers made by three different Knights. It pushed the late to 18, where it would stand when the final buzzer sounded on K-W’s 68-50 win Tuesday in Kenyon.
Four Knights cracked double-digit scoring. Seniors AJ Higginbottom and Alex Lee led the team with 14 points and were followed by juniors Colton Steberg with 12 and Zach Mason with 10.
“I thought the boys did a good job of just attacking and kicking it to the open guy,” K-W coach Brent Lurken said. “That’s what we talked about, we’ve got five guys on the floor who have the ability to get to the hole. We want to move the ball and if we attack the gap and you can get to the hole, get to the hole. If someone stops you, get it to a teammate.”
An advantage for K-W this season is its versatility. Steberg is the tallest on the roster at 6-foot-2, but everyone in the main rotation is 5-foot-9 or taller.
Any five players Lurken rolls out there are capable of switching screens on defense, shooting from the perimeter and putting the ball on the floor to get to the basket.
Teams with a tall, traditional post will be tough to stop, but K-W neutralized Schaeffer Academy’s 6-foot-5 sophomore post Joe Gruenz, who had just five points.
“I thought overall we did a pretty good job defensively. We aren’t a real tall team, but Cal Luebke’s a really strong kid, so he plays bigger than his size,” Lurken said of the senior forward. “AJ gets up and can rebound well for us. Colton and Zach both play pretty tough inside. Alex Lee, really, too. So we’ve got a lot of guys who aren’t necessarily post players but they can get in there and mix it up and rebound well. It helps make us versatile.”
Senior guard Jase Graves also sung Lee’s praises.
“Every day in practice he goes harder than everyone else,” Graves said. “He’s always getting boards. In the games, you can see it, he’s really putting his all into it.”
K-W opened the game on an 11-0 run. It held Schaeffer Academy without a point for the first 4 minutes, 39 seconds of game time.
The Lions hit five 3-pointers in the first half to stay within shouting distance for the first dozen minutes. They pulled within 24-18 before the Knights hit them with a shooting barrage of their own.
“Pretty much every kid on our team can shoot,” Graves, who contributed to the 12-0 run, said. “That’s always great. We changed our offense so it’s more of a spaced out offense, so we have room to drive and dish out to three.”
Schaeffer Academy’s trapping defense was largely ineffective in speeding up K-W, especially after the Knights settled in.
“They played kind of sloppy, but they also played really aggressive defense and were in passing lanes,” Graves said of the Lions. “As soon as we started pass faking, we got good looks on cuts, backdoor cuts.”
Defenses will have trouble keying on any one Knight on the scouting report.
“We’ve got some guys who are playing really unselfishly right now,” Lurken said. “It’s leading to some really good looks for their teammates. It’s fun to see that early in the season. The guys are starting to gel together and start to know where their teammates are and where they can find guys.”
A 35-second shot clock was used in the game. Shot clocks will be mandatory in the Minnesota State High School League for boys and girls beginning in the 2023-24 season. This season, ruled permit a shot clock to be used if the host venue is equipped, both teams agree to use it and game officials approve.
A shot clock was not used in last week’s season opener vs. Winona Cotter in Kenyon.
It had little impact on Tuesday’s game with neither team ever threatening a violation.
After a couple non-conference blowout wins, including against a fellow Class 1A, Section 1 opponent Tuesday, the competition will ramp up quickly.
K-W opens Gopher Conference play 7:15 p.m. Thursday at home against Maple River (2-0, 0-0). The Eagles are ranked No. 7 in the Nov. 30 Class 2A rankings by Minnesota Basketball News and are coming off a 68-63 win over No. 1 Minnehaha Academy in the championship game of Maple River’s tournament.