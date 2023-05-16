When taking on this year's top-ranked team in Class 1A, as well as the defending 1A state champion, one would theoretically want all the advantages it can get.
Poor field conditions kept Kenyon-Wanamingo from hosting Randolph (11-4) at home on May 15 as scheduled, but making the roughly 20-mile drive northwest didn't prove too problematic.
In fact, The K-W Knights (8-5) already knocked off one of the Gopher Conference's co-champions on the road in a 15-0 mercy rule win May 2 at Hayfield.
This one didn't come in blowout fashion, though the Knights were glad to get a win however they could, doing so by a 5-4 score over the Rockets.
K-W was led by junior Will Van Epps, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored. He earned the win on the mound, pitching five innings with 13 strikeouts. He allowed five hits, two walks and one run (earned).
Van Epps also struck out 13 batters in five innings at Hayfield. After preseason concerns that he would be unable to pitch, or at least in a high capacity, due to injury, Van Epps has battled back to be able to be the team's ace.
Randolph plated three runs after Van Epps departed, but 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief by Lee stemmed the tide. He hit a batter but allowed no walks or hits en route to the 12-pitch save.
The Knights made the most of six hits, all singles, and two walks.
Senior Alex Lee went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and a steal. Sophomore Gunner Kennedy and senior Cal Luebke each went 1-for-3 with a run.
Junior Colton Steberg went 1-for-3 with a RBI and two stolen bases.
Sophomore Owen Craig drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Sophomore Reed Sommer went 0-for-1 with a walk and run.
Randolph is ranked No. 1 in the May 7 1A coaches poll. K-W received votes. The Rockets were led against the Knights by a 3-for-4 day by sophomore Brayden Olson.
Through May 15, K-W is tied atop the conference with United South Central (10-2 overall) and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (9-2 overall). Randolph is a half game behind.
K-W travels to NRHEG 4:30 p.m. May 19 and hosts USC 11 a.m. May 20.
The Knights' final week of the regular season is a busy one. They were at non-conference and section foe Spring Grove (3-4) on May 16 in a game that completed after the May 17 Kenyon Leader went to press.
K-W is also at Triton (5-8, 2-5) 4:30 p.m. May 18 and hosts section foe Wabasha-Kellogg (4-9) at approximately 1 p.m. after the 11 a.m. game vs. USC.
A home doubleheader vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on May 13 was canceled due to wet weather and field conditions.
The Class 1A, Section 1 playoffs begin May 24 at high seeds. It's a 14-team bracket with top two seeds, as voted by coaches this weekend, earning first-round byes.
Teams that advance from round one enter the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
Based on record through May 15, the section is led by Lyle/Austin Pacelli (11-1), followed by Fillmore Central/Lanesboro (12-2), United South Central (10-2), Southland (9-2), Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (9-5), Hayfield (10-6), K-W (8-5), Houston (5-8), Rushford-Peterson (5-9), Wabasha-Kellogg (4-9), Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger (4-11), Mabel-Canton (2-13) and Goodhue (2-15).
Record is only part of the equation for seeding. Head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule, injuries are some other factors that come into consideration.
K-W is 3-0 in the section with home wins against JWP and Goodhue and a win at Hayfield. USC and W-K come to town this week.
The Knights may have a tough time climbing to a top-two seed, but a first round home game is well within reach. Seeds No. 3 through 8 open at home.