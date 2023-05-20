The Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team split a doubleheader in its final regular season home games of the season.
The Knights started strong with a 2-1 victory over Gopher Conference co-champion United South Central (13-4, 8-2 Gopher) before falling 13-3 in six innings against Wabasha-Kellogg (6-11).
All three teams are in Class 1A, Section 1, which begins its playoffs on May 24.
W-K snapped a five-game losing streak entering the day. The Falcons beat USC 4-3 in the final game of the day from Memorial Field.
The Knights were led against USC by a 2-for-2 day by sophomore Noah Wallaker. He had a double, scored two runs and was hit by a pitch.
Colton Steberg had K-W's other multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a RBI and stolen base. Steberg's infield single drove in Wallaker in the bottom of the fourth inning for the game's first run.
The Knights had six hits. Alex Lee went 1-for-3 with a double, Jaedin Johnson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.
Will Van Epps gave K-W a quality outing with one earned run, four hits, four walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts.
His lone run allowed came in the fifth on a RBI single by Zale Bushlack. The Rebels threatened to take the lead with runners on first and third with one out. The runner on first departed toward second early, leading to run downs for him and between third base and home. The Knights tagged the runner out between third and home and Van Epps struck out Kolt Bullerman to end the frame.
K-W's second run came in the sixth inning when Steberg reached first base on an error, scoring courtesy runner Dillon Bartel.
Gunner Kennedy got the win in relief, tossing two scoreless innings with no hits or walks and two strikeouts. He stranded a runner on second base in the sixth and got a strikeout for the third out.
He set down the side in order in the seventh.
The Rebels were led by a 2-for-4 day with a RBI by Zale Bushlack.
USC snapped a 12-game losing streak dating back to April 11.
K-W mixed in a lot of different players and shuffled positions in the back half of the doubleheader.
A hungry Wabasha-Kellogg squad took advantage, jumping out to an 8-1 lead through three innings. The Knights' first run came on a RBI by Cal Luebke.
K-W pulled within 8-3 in the fourth inning, but the Knights left the bases loaded to squander a chance to truly put a dent in the deficit.
The Falcons plated two runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth. Freshman Spencer Petersen hit a two-run home run to left field in the sixth.
The Knights recorded five hits in game two. Van Epps led with a 2-for-4 effort.
Steberg went 1-for-4 with a double for K-W's lone extra-base hit. Lee went 1-for-1 with a RBI. Butch Lindell went 1-for-2 with a walk and run.
Starter Isaac Hedeen took the loss in 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs, three earned runs, two walks and one hit batter. Owen Craig followed with 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, two earned runs, five walks, two hits and five strikeouts. Lindell and Mason Torgeson closed with 2/3 innings of relief each.
K-W made five errors in the field.
K-W closes its regular season with a late addition to the schedule, a non-conference, non-section matchup against Wabasso (9-6) 5 p.m. May 23 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.