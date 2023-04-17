The Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team is off to a 2-0 start.
The Knights are winning the close ones with the latest being a 7-6 non-conference, non-section victory April 14 at Lake City (0-5).
K-W jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Lake City tied it in the bottom of the fifth.
The Tigers sent 10 players to the plate in the frame and recorded five straight hits.
The Knights responded by scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on a wild pitch.
Junior Will Van Epps was credited with the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief. He struck out three, walked two and allowed one earned run on one hit.
Gunner Kennedy made his first varsity start on the mound. He went 4 1/3 innings allowing five runs one five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
One of the consistent impetuses for the pitching staff is to throw strikes. Both did that with Kennedy throwing 52 on 78 pitches and Van Epps 29 on 41.
K-W outhit Lake City 8-6. All K-W hits were singles, but the Knights made hay with their speed. They converted all eight stolen base attempts.
K-W walked three times and hit by two pitches.
Colton Steberg and Van Epps led with two hits. Steberg was one of four players with a RBI. Van Epps led with two steals.
All nine K-W starters reached base at least once.
The Knights' April 17 game vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton was rescheduled to 5 p.m. April 24.
It's still a busy week ahead for the Red and Black.
An April 18 home game vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa completed after the April 19 print edition of the Kenyon Leader went to publication.
Next is a rare matchup pitting a northern Minnesota squad vs. southern Minnesota when Ely makes the nearly 300-mile drive to take on K-W at 4:30 p.m.
Ely will also play Rock Ridge on April 21 in a neutral site game at Northwestern College in Roseville.
Per Minnesota Baseball Hub, Ely's first two games at Littlefork-Big Falls on April 11 and at Chisholm on April 18 were postponed. That means the Timberwolves open their season against the Knights.
Ely finished 11-5 last season and advanced to the Class 1A, Section 7 final.
K-W players are familiar with their bretheren from St. Louis County. The Kenyon American Legion team has traveled to Ely for an annual summer tournament in recent years and will return in June.
K-W returns to Memorial Field in Wanamingo 5 p.m. April 21 for a conference and section matchup vs. United South Central. The Rebels are 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Gopher prior to an April 20 game vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
USC and K-W do not have any mutual opponents yet. USC opened the season with a 9-2 loss vs. Maple River and 11-1 loss at Goodhue. The Rebels rebounded to rout Medford 16-1 on the road and win 5-2 vs. Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger.
K-W ends the week with a 3 p.m. game April 22 at section rival Wabasha-Kellogg. This was originally scheduled for April 24.
The Falcons are 1-2 overall leading into an April 18 game at Winona Cotter and April 21 doubleheader at Dover-Eyota. They lost 9-3 at Class 2A-No. 11 Chatfield and 12-3 vs. St. Charles before winning 17-7 vs. Rushford-Peterson.
JWP expects to have six games under its belt by the time it comes to Wanamingo. The Bulldogs are 2-0 through April 17 with a 20-0 win at Blooming Prairie and 8-6 win at St. Clair.
It will have an extra day to rest its pitchers with an April 21 home date with Triton the last game of the week.
The Knights take on their county rival Goodhue April 25. Through April 17, the Wildcats are 1-3 with losses coming 6-1 at Winona Cotter, 9-1 at Cannon Falls and 7-4 at Fillmore Central/Lanesboro. Their win came 11-1 vs. United South Central.