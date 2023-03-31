The Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball program wants to keep building.
Whether its building on recent success on the diamond, or building up the diamond itself, head coach Kirby VanDeWalker and company strive to maintain the upward trend.
For starters, the program's roster is the healthiest it's been in years.
"We’ve got excellent numbers. Seventh [grade] through 12 we’ve got 60 players, 36 here at the high school level and 24 junior high," VanDeWalker said. "We’re actually going to have a C-squad level for the first time since I can remember."
VanDeWalker said numbers for teams across the region are mostly up, as well.
There's reason for K-W players to be buying in.
VanDeWalker and his coaching staff are in year six with the program and fifth season due to the pandemic resulting in the cancelation of the 2020 season.
His assistant coaches are Scott Van Epps and Dylan Craig.
The staff continually preaches in trusting in the process. Doing things the right way will yield positive results, even if instant gratification doesn't come with.
VanDeWalker's first season produced four wins. Four wins turned into seven in the second season, 10 in the third and 13 in the fourth.
"We started off with one senior, had a tough year that first year, but each year we’ve kind of built our way up and now we’re back into the top four of the section and top four of the conference," VanDeWalker said. "Our goal is to compete for section titles and conference titles. We’re at that point now where we can start doing that."
While K-W graduated two of its top pitchers from last season's first winning squad since 2017, and will be without another who's still on the team in other capacities, there's confidence that the Knights can slow down opposing sluggers.
Take it from the catcher himself, senior Jaedin Johnson.
"I think our good end is going to be our pitchers. I think they’re all stepping up pretty good this year," Johnson said. "I think most of the kids on JV last year, they came up and pitched on varsity like Gunner [Kennedy] and Isaac [Hedeen], they pitched pretty well against the varsity players. I think they’ll do good this year."
Those two will be factors in a pitching rotation that could be numerous.
The more willing and capable arms that emerge, the better. The Knights will have to adjust without junior Will Van Epps, who has suffered elbow problems that prevent him from pitching and playing third base. He'll still hit and be in the field at first base, but he will be unable to try to replicate his season on the mound that saw him post one of the program's top-10 highest single season strikeout totals.
Senior Alex Lee is a trusted glove in the outfield, but he's one who could toe the rubber. Same with Colton Steberg, whose brother, Trevor, graduated with second team all-conference honors in 2022 along with fellow pitcher, Gavin Sommer.
"Unfortunately, we’ve had some injuries to some key guys so we’re going to need some younger guys to step up now," VanDeWalker said. "Specifically the pitching part of the game. It’ll be interesting to see who rises to the challenge, who has some high strike percentages and give those guys opportunities to see what they can do when it’s game time."
The skipper is confident in his leadership group in the dugout.
Senior Cal Luebke is another returning outfielder. Johnson is back at catcher, along with junior Dillon Bartel, who will spell Johnson at backstop and play outfield otherwise.
Steberg is projected at second base along with pitching duties.
If not boasting a lot of power, K-W expects to be one of the speedier teams around.
Swiping bags is a calling card of recent Knight outfits.
"Work hard, aggressive base running," Lee listed some team principles. "Play smart ball, know the situation."
Van Epps said one emphasis in preseason practices has been defense.
Luebe agreed it's a key to success.
"Avoid the errors, be aggressive and it could be a good year," Luebke said.
Competition is stiff within the conference. Its two co-champions, Randolph and Hayfield, were Class 1A state champion and runner up, respectively.
Those teams have a lot of talent to replace. A seasoned K-W team would like to swoop into the top tier.
"It’s fair game at this point," Van Epps said. "The teams that were first and second, they lost a lot of guys. We were right there with them. At this point, it’s fair game."
K-W lost 2-1 at Randolph. It was blown out in both games of a home doubleheader against Hayfield to close the regular season, but K-W hung tough in a 2-0 section playoff loss days later on neutral field.
Whether or not the Knights can get over the hump in 2023 remains to be seen. Those results will play out in May and perhaps even in June.
VanDeWalker wants his players to focus on what's directly in front of them. When that happens, it's easy to live with the outcome.
"We try to break down the game into winning the games within the game. Throw a certain strike percentage, 60 percent is our goal. Quality at-bats, 60 percent is our goal. Achievements that we feel like we can control. Trust the process and the outcome will be there when the game is over. That’s what we really try to drill into these guys to make sure they understand to play at our best, worry about the process, come with a good attitude and keep good perspective in terms of baseball is tough, but we’re playing a game.
Catching the Knights in new ways
For the first time, Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball home games will be live streamed.
Kasson-based company Minnesota WiFi was brought in to install wireless capabilities at the baseball/softball complex at Wanamingo Elementary School.
VanDeWalker serves as the play-by-play broadcaster during the fall and winter sports seasons. He'll cede the role this spring to focus on coaching duties.
Games will be streamed on the K-W Activities YouTube page, which can be found at the @k-wactivities404 handle.
Baseball and softball will rotate which team's games are broadcasted on days where both teams play at home.
Whether on stream or in person, viewers will see Memorial Field looking a little different.
"We’ve got some projects at the field we’re excited about," VanDeWalker said. "We’ve got some high fences in front of the dugout so guys can be able to lean over and sit on stools out there. We’re also putting up a new net in front of home plate."
Opening week preview
If weather and field conditions cooperate, K-W fans will get a pair of chances to see their team at home on opening week.
The Knights open the season with a non-conference, non-section game 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Pine Island.
It's scheduled to be the Panthers' second game of the season. They open Monday at home vs. Lake City.
Class 2A Pine Island finished 12-12 overall last season and in fifth place in the Hiawatha Valley League at 7-8. The Panthers both scored and allowed 4.9 runs per game.
Pine Island was No. 45 out of 122 teams in the Class 2A QRF ranking. Head coach Dan Drazan's squad went 4-2 in the Section 1-2A playoffs.
The Panthers won the last meeting with the Knights 7-3 on April 29, 2021.
Pine Island graduated its top player from 2022, pitcher/third baseman Johnny Bauer. He was an all-conference and all-selection performer now at Benedictine College in Kansas.
Pine Island also graduated its second pitcher, Matt Horkey, who hit nearly .400 for his career and had a 1.52 ERA last season.
The homestand continues 4:30 p.m. Thursday for the conference opener against fellow Section 1-1A squad, United South Central.
USC is scheduled to open its season against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Tuesday.
For more on the Rebels, check out the Gopher Conference and Section 1A previews featured in the March 22 edition of the Kenyon Leader.