A win's a win.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team had some nervous moments in the final couple innings in its April 13 season, home and Gopher Conference opener vs. Blooming Prairie, but the Knights escaped with a 10-9 victory.
On a day nearing 90-degree temperatures, K-W got out to an equally hot start.
It scored once in the first inning and four times in the second inning for a 5-0 lead.
Sophomore third baseman Gunner Kennedy's first varsity hit drove in junior first baseman Will Van Epps with two outs in the bottom of the first.
Junior pitcher Colton Steberg helped his cause with a RBI single to score senior center fielder Alex Lee with no outs.
Steberg finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs and two stolen bases. He threw five innings, allowing five hits, three runs (two earned) with a walk and strikeout.
Blooming Prairie finally got on board with three runs in the fifth. Its first three batters of the inning reached base. The Knights helped the Awesome Blossoms out with a couple errors that led to runs.
K-W built its biggest lead of the game by responding with a four-run bottom half. Errors played a big part in the rally, and in the game.
Each team committed five errors.
BP was coming off a 20-0 home loss to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (1-0, 1-0 Gopher) in its April 11 season opener.
The Awesome Blossoms could've folded, but instead scored four more runs in the top of the sixth.
K-W junior Butch Lindell relieved Steberg. He retired the first two batters he faced. The Awesome Blossoms finally got going and received RBI singles by starting pitcher Jesse Cardenas and Carsten Ingvalson.
Cardenas went five innings, allowing nine hits, nine runs (seven earned), four walks and striking out two.
Lindell received some tough luck as two straight batters struck out swinging on wild pitches that allowed them to reach base and keep the rally going.
K-W got a run back in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Alex Lee. It came in an interesting name matchup against relief pitcher, Alex Lea.
Lea allowed no hits, one unearned run, walked two and struck out two.
BP put runners on second and third base with one out in the top of the seventh trailing 10-7. Lindell coaxed a ground ball back to him for the second out.
Another ball to the backstop allowed one run to score. Another runner came home on the play on an errant throw back home.
With the tying run still at the plate, Lindell got another comebacker to end the game.
Along with Kennedy, sophomore designated hitter Noah Wallaker also got his first varsity hit.
Senior catcher Jaedin Johnson co-led with Steberg with two hits.
K-W's first road game is a non-conference game 5 p.m. April 14 at Lake City (0-3). The Tigers opened the season with a 5-3 loss vs. Pine Island (3-0), 15-3 loss vs. Stewartville (4-0) last week and 6-0 vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1-0) on April 11.
Steberg and Lindell will be ineligible to pitch this game for K-W due to state pitch count rules.