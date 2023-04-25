The bats came alive for Kenyon-Wanamingo on April 24.
The Knights (3-1, 2-0 Gopher) bounced back from their first loss of the season the previous week against unbeaten Zumbrota-Mazeppa by defeating Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (4-1, 1-1 Gopher) by an 11-4 final in Wanamingo.
K-W led wire-to-wire and jumped ahead 2-0 after the first inning.
Knights' starting pitcher sophomore Gunner Kennedy earned the win in four innings of work. He struck out the side in the top of the first.
In the bottom half, junior Will Van Epps had a RBI double. He and K-W stole four bases in the frame.
Van Epps led all batters going 3-for-5 with a solo home run in the fourth inning. He reached base four times, scored two runs and his lone out was a hard-hit liner.
JWP pulled within 2-1 after two innings, but Kennedy avoided surrendering crooked numbers by coaxing an infield pop-up to end the frame.
The Bulldogs took a brief 3-2 lead in the third thanks to a RBI walk by Austin Quast and another run scoring on a wild pitch.
The Knights re-took the lead in the third thanks to a RBI walk by sophomore Owen Craig and sacrifice fly by Reed Sommer. Craig's walk brought in Kennedy, who led off with a single.
The Bulldogs' next tally came in the fourth thanks to some sloppiness on the Knights' part. Junior Nolan Morsching walked with two outs, stole second base, reached third on an error on the throw to second and came around to score on a wild pitch.
K-W reasserted itself with four runs in the fourth, beginning with the Van Epps long ball. Senior Alex Lee added a RBI single, Craig had another RBI walk, as did junior Colton Steberg.
Van Epps came in to relief Kennedy on the mound in the fifth. He went the rest of the way to earn the save. He allowed two earned runs, struck out six, walked one and allowed one hit.
Kennedy finished at one earned run allowed, nine strikeouts, three walks and two hit batters. Both pitchers threw above 50 percent strikes.
K-W sophomore Noah Wallaker hit a RBI single in the fifth.
In the sixth, JWP scored one of its last two runs on a Morsching RBI fielder's choice. The other came around on a K-W fielding error.
JWP senior starting pitcher Ian Barnes took the loss with three innings pitched. He allowed six hits, four runs with two strikeouts and four walks.
Kennedy went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for K-W. Lee did the same with a RBI, as well.
All nine K-W starters reached base at least once.
This was the Knights' first game in six days due to poor weather. An April 20 home game vs. Ely was canceled. An April 21 home game vs. United South Central was postponed to May 20.
An April 22 game at Wabasha-Kellogg was postponed to a date to be determined.
An April 25 game at Goodhue completed after the April 26 Kenyon Leader went to print publication.
Next up for K-W is a 4:45 p.m. first pitch April 27 at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. The Knights also host Dover-Eyota 5 p.m. April 28 and head to Maple River at 5 p.m. May 1.
Through April 24, Hayfield leads the Gopher with a 3-0 record. K-W is in second at 2-0 ahead of USC and Randolph at 2-1. Triton's alone at 1-0 followed by Maple River and JWP at 1-1.
Medford's alone at 1-2, followed by New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 0-1, WEM at 0-2 and Blooming Prairie at 0-4.
Through April 24, WEM is 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the Gopher. The Buccaneers have yet to play at home with losses coming 15-2 at Hayfield and 24-2 at Randolph before they bounced back to beat Cleveland 8-3.
Dover-Eyota, a non-conference and non-section opponent, is 4-1 through April 24. The Eagles won 11-3 at Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland, won 7-3 vs. Caledonia, lost 5-4 at La Crescent-Hokah and won 6-3 and 11-0 vs. Wabasha-Kellogg.
Maple River is 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Gopher. The Eagles opened with a 9-2 win at United South Central and 9-4 win vs. Jackson County Central before dropping 13-3 at Fairmont, 16-3 vs. Hayfield and 10-5 vs. Waseca.