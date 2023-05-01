Kenyon-Wanamingo has been competitive every time out this season on the baseball diamond, but the Knights' playing style makes for a lot of tight games.
On May 1, K-W (5-3, 3-1 Gopher dropped its second one-run game in a row, falling 9-8 in eight innings at Maple River (3-5, 2-3 Gopher).
The Knights started strong with two runs in top of the first inning. Senior catcher Jaedin Johnson started the rally with a one-out walk. Will Van Epps singled and stole second base. Johnson scored with starting pitcher sophomore Gunner Kennedy at the plate, who later drove in third baseman Van Epps for a RBI groundout.
Senior catcher Landon Fox reached third base on an error to bring in a run and Niebuhr helped his cause with a RBI single. Kennedy got out of a bases loaded jam to keep the score tied after one inning.
Kennedy loaded the bases again in the second but got an infield pop-out to keep the score knotted 2-2.
Van Epps doubled with one out in the third. Senior Cal Luebke singled him in with two outs. Nieburhr stranded runners at second and third to limit the damage.
Kennedy settled in for a 1-2-3 third inning.
Junior designated hitter Mason Torgeson walked and sophomore left fielder Reed Sommer and junior shortstop Colton Steberg were hit by pitches to lead off the top of the fourth. Van Epps came up with a three-run single with one out. Kennedy reached on an error in center field to score Van Epps to push the lead to 7-2.
The Eagles squandered a bases loaded opportunity with two outs for a scoreless fourth inning.
Niebuhr's outing concluded with a 1-2-3 fifth inning.
Steberg relieved Kennedy on the mound in the fifth. Two runs came in when senior shortstop Bryce Piotter reached first on an error with two outs. The Eagles had runners on first and third after another error, but the damage was limited to two runs.
Freshman Caleb Thompson relieved Niebuhr. Johnson doubled with two outs. K-W was unable to convert with runners on second and third.
Niebuhr led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run to right field. Steberg got three straight outs to keep K-W up 7-5 heading into the last inning of regulation.
Luebke led off the seventh with an infield single and stole second base. Senior center fielder Alex Lee singled to score Luebke. He stole second and third base but later was thrown out trying to reach home. K-W scored one in the frame.
The Eagles loaded the bases with one out. Fox drove in a run to fielder's choice to get a force out at second base. Niebuhr tied the game with a double.
Johnson doubled again in the top of the eighth with two outs. Van Epps was intentionally walked. Thompson coaxed a groundout to get out of the jam.
Junior Jax Boening singled to lead off the bottom of the eighth and stole second. Senior Aidan Sindelir singled to center with Boening holding at third. Junior Garret Bollman walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Thompson's walk-off single.
Luebke finished the day 3-for-3 with a run scored. Johnson was 2-for-4 with a run and Van Epps was 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs.
Steberg took the loss with three earned runs allowed out of seven. He threw 50 strikes on 82 pitches with three walks and four strikeouts. Kennedy allowed just one hit with nine walks and four strikeouts.
Tight at the top
On the bright side for the Knights, they ended the day where they began tied for first place in the Gopher Conference in the loss column.
Through May 1, defending co-champion and Class 1A state runner-up Hayfield leads at 5-1. United South Central follows at 4-1 with New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, defending conference co-champion and 1A state champion Randolph and K-W at 3-1.
Hayfield was the last team to lose in conference play, falling 12-10 May 1 at NRHEG.
K-W travels to Hayfield 5 p.m. May 2 in a game that completed after the May 3 Kenyon Leader went to print. Both teams are in Section 1.
The Knights return home 5 p.m. May 4 to take on Medford, which is 2-6 overall and 2-3 in conference through May 1. The Tigers knocked off Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (6-2, 2-2) 8-5 on May 1.
K-W gets prom weekend off before re-taking the diamond for a non-conference, non-section game 5 p.m. May 8 vs. La Crescent-Hokah (7-3). The Lancers are a Class 2A squad that finished 18-5 a year ago.
K-W and LC-H share one mutual opponent, Dover-Eyota (7-2). LC-H beat D-E 5-4 on April 18. D-E beat K-W 3-2 on April 28.
Based on stats on Minnesota Baseball Hub, the Lancers are led by team RBI leader Eli McCool (10), who's first in batting average (.387) among teammates with 20 or more at-bats. He's also tops with eight stolen bases. LC-H has no home runs on the season.
McCool is also one of the top pitchers with a 2.19 ERA, 27 strikeouts and nine walks in 16 innings. Logan DeBoer has a 2.33 ERA with eight strikeouts and eight walks in 12 innings. Kale Baker has a 3.94 ERA with 10 strikeouts and eight walks in 16 innings.
It's the teams' first meeting since April 9, 2009 when LC-H beat K-W 3-1 in Wanamingo.