While it didn't result in a win, Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball at least got some extra baseball for the trouble.
The Knights traveled over 100 miles west to take on the Sleepy St. Mary's Knights for an impromptu non-conference game on May 12.
The host Knights beat the visiting Knights 3-2 in eight innings in a game added to the teams' schedules the previous night.
Both teams were looking to add a game due to cancelations earlier in the season. K-W reached out to St. Mary's head coach Bruce Woitas to make it happen.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Eagles Park in Sleepy Eye, but wet field conditions prompted the move approximately 10 miles southwest to Leavenworth.
St. Mary's (8-4), hailing from Class 1A, Section 2, was led by do-it-all junior Mark Anderson. Most notably, he provided the walk-off single in the eighth.
Anderson drove in the team's first two runs on a first-inning double before K-W shut down St. Mary's until the game reached extra innings.
Anderson also pitched six innings, allowing four hits, two walks and an earned run with eight strikeouts and two hit batters.
Junior Colton Steberg produced a quality start for K-W (7-4), a Class 1A, Section 1 squad, pitching seven innings with one earned run allowed out of two total. He scattered four hits, three walks and one hit batter to go with seven strikeouts.
Junior Will Van Epps had half of K-W's hits, going 2-for-4 with two doubles. Sophomore Owen Craig and senior Jaedin Johnson each went 1-for-3.
Steberg and sophomores Gunner Kennedy and Noah Wallaker each drew a walk. Kennedy was hit twice and Johnson was hit once.
K-W took advantage of St. Mary's mistakes to put runs on the board. A wild pitch brought in one in the third inning and a throwing error to first base allowed K-W to tie it in the seventh.
K-W will rue the sixth inning where it went scoreless after putting runners on second and third base with no outs. Anderson worked out of the game by coaxing a fly out and recording two straight outs at home on runners trying to score on wild pitches.
Sophomore Isaac Hedeen took the loss in 2/3 innings. He walked the first two batters and an error on a bunt loaded the bases. A run scored off the bat of Anderson, who hit it to the shortstop who could not gun down the runner at home on a force out.
Sophomore Talan Helget earned the win for Sleepy Eye St. Mary's in two innings of relief. He allowed an unearned run with a walk, hit batter and three strikeouts.
As of May 15, St. Mary's ranked No. 12 in the Class 1A QRF ranking and K-W No. 22.
K-W is back in action 4:30 p.m. May 15 vs. defending Gopher Conference co-champion and defending Class 1A state champion Randolph (11-3). The Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the May 7 1A coaches poll. K-W is receiving votes.
Randolph is also looking for a bounceback win after falling 5-4 May 13 vs. Cannon Falls.
The game is ripe with conference championship ramifications. It's a four-team race for the title with four teams with one conference loss each and all others with three or more with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Randolph is in the lead at 6-1, followed by United South Central, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and K-W at 5-1.
After playing K-W, Randolph closes its conference slate vs. Maple River (4-3).
USC owns the tiebreaker over Randolph with games remaining at NRHEG and K-W, as well as at Hayfield (5-4) and vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (3-4). The Rebels are unbeaten in the Gopher since dropping the season opener vs. Maple River.
Adter Randolph, K-W closes its conference slate at Triton (1-5), at NRHEG and vs. USC.
The Knights' lone conference loss came to Maple River.