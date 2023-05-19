...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le
Sueur Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Washington, Pierce and Dakota Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Scott, Hennepin and
Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.
.Flooding continues along the Minnesota River and some tributaries,
especially from the Cottonwood River downstream to the Mississippi
River. Crests have already occurred upstream of Jordan on the
Minnesota River with water levels slowly receding. Downstream of
Jordan crests will occur within the next few days. Dry conditions
are expected through late next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...From Saturday morning to Friday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.0 feet Monday afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.9 feet on 07/18/2016.
&&
The Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team has been in a lot of one-run games this season.
Eight, to be exact. That's exactly half of the Knights' games with two remaining in the regular season.
K-W dropped to 9-7 overall, 6-3 in the Gopher Conference and 4-4 in one-run games after falling 5-4 in walk-off fashion May 19 at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (11-3, 8-2 Gopher).
The loss eliminated the Knights from conference title contention and kept the Panthers alive.
NRHEG was led by a 2-for-4 day by Alden Dobberstein, who had three RBI, a double and stolen base. Jackson Chrz went 2-for-3.
K-W held South Dakota State commit senior Andrew Phillips to an 0-for-3 day with a run and walk.
The Knights gunned two of three base stealers.
Sam Olson pitched five innings for the Panthers. He allowed three runs, all earned, with two walks and three strikeouts. Daxter Lee relieved him for an inning with two hits, one run (earned), two walks and two strikeouts.
Jared Lee got the win with a scoreless inning with no hits, two walks and no strikeouts.
The game was rescheduled from its original date of May 11 due to NRHEG's home park, Jeff Reese Field, being submerged in three feet of water.
Per NRHEG's Twitter acount @NrhegB, players put in volunteer work during the week to get the field back to playable condition.
NRHEG will be rooting for K-W in its next game 11 a.m. May 20 vs. United South Central (13-2, 8-1 Gopher).
A USC win vs. K-W results in USC winning the conference outright. A K-W win results in NRHEG splitting the title with USC.
USC won the head-to-head matchup with NRHEG, though the conference recognizes co-champions.
K-W and USC are both in Class 1A, Section 1.
K-W hosts a doubleheader with a non-conference matchup against another section foe Wabasha-Kellogg (4-11) at approximately 1 p.m.
USC and W-K will play at approximately 3 p.m. in the final game of the day from Memorial Park.