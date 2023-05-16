Jaedin Johnson's team-leading third home run of the season may have been his most opportune.
The senior's shot over the fence proved to be the difference in Kenyon-Wanamingo's 2-1 non-conference win May 16 at Spring Grove.
This was the Lions' fourth straight loss, which dropped them to 7-5. K-W improved to 9-5.
The Knights picked up a win against a team it will be jockeying with for seeding in the Class 1A, Section 1 playoffs.
K-W is 6-1 in the Gopher Conference, trailing United South Central by a half game after the Rebels won 5-4 May 16 in a key game vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, which dropped to 6-2.
On May 18, USC hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (3-5 Gopher) and travels to K-W on May 20.
NRHEG hosts Medford (2-6 Gopher) on May 18 and travels to K-W the next day.
The Knights' next game is 4:30 p.m. May 18 at Triton (2-5 Gopher).
